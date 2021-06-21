Senior Center hosts 'patriotic' concert

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 67F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Updated: June 21, 2021 @ 3:07 pm
Alton "Gene" Lumpkin, age 74, of Dalton, Georgia passed away Monday, June 21, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
Alfonso Chavez Trejo, age 22, of Dalton, Georgia passed away Friday, June 18, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
Mrs. Sarah "Ann" Chamblee Mantooth, age 75 of Crandall passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021, at her residence. She is preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Mantooth: grandson, PV2 Cale Wooten: parents Irbie and Audrey Chamblee. Ann is survived by her children, Ralph Williams of Ft. Payne A…
Mrs. Mary Lynn Brown Ledbetter, age 77, of Dalton, Ga, departed this life, Sunday June 20, 2021 at her home. Arrangements by Ponders Melrose Chapel, 138 Melrose Drive, Dalton, GA 30721, 706-226-4002.
Mrs. Maxine Bryson, age 92, of Resaca, Georgia, departed this life Saturday, June 19, 2021, at her residence. Arrangements by Ponders Calhoun Chapel, 675 Jolly Road, Calhoun, GA 30701, 706-625-7577
