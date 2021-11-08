Senior center offering short play on Wednesday

The Dalton-Whitfield Senior Center will present its first attempt at a short play Wednesday with a spoof of the "Gilligan's Island" TV series.
Written by Julie Dyer, program coordinator for the senior center, "Gilliannas' Island First Thanksgiving" starts at 10:30 a.m. The one-time event is free and open to the public.
"Rehearsals have been so much fun," Dyer said. "The time just flies."
Volunteers from the senior center comprise the cast and set crews and worked on the props. For more information, call (706) 278-3700.
