Senior center presents original play

Photo provided by Julie Dyer

The Dalton-Whitfield Senior Center presented "Gilliannas' Island First Thanksgiving," a spoof of the "Gilligan's Island" TV series written by Julie Dyer, program coordinator for the senior center, on Nov. 10. On the front row, from left, are Kimberly Mixer, Annie Hyde, Janice Sims, Kathie Earley, Mary Robinson, Glenda Young (below deck in the port hole), Julie Dyer and Donnell Corn; back row, Virgelia Meek, Frank Dubee, Daniel Barber, Betty Wagnon, Margaret Brandel and Levi Kilgore.