The Mar-Sel Tap Dancers and the Sounds of Joy came together to celebrate Christmas last week, bringing a joyful noise to the visitors and staff of the Dalton-Whitfield Senior Center.
Senior center rings in holiday season
Submitted by the Dalton-Whitfield Senior Center
Michael Long, age 58, of Dalton, Georgia passed away on Thursday, December 16, 2021.
