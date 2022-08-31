The Dalton-Whitfield Senior Center formally invites everyone to attend their prom on Friday, Sept. 9.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The cost is $5 per person.
The prom theme is “Journey Back In Time” starting from the 1970s, then the 1960s and finally arriving in the 1950s. When you arrive and walk into the senior center you will be recognized as an “alumnus” visiting your alma mater, Reminiscent High School. The hardworking prom committee made up of Reminiscent High alumni and the schools’ sponsors have planned a magical night of great food, root beer floats, Moon Pies and more at the soda hop bar.
After dinner to show our school spirit we will join together for our “fight cheer” and costume and dance contests, as well as crowning of the prom king and queen which will open the dance floor for the evening.
Levi Mosteller with Mosteller Media LLC will take requests and play all the best songs from the 1970s, ‘60s and ‘50s.
Wonderful sponsored prizes donated from our community will be awarded to first, second and third-place winners in each decade competition in both dress for the decade costume and dance contests.
Those interested may sign up for the contests at the prom. There will also be a free photo prom opportunity.
Please sign up in advance by paying your $5 fee by Friday if possible. You can pay at the door as well.
The senior center is at 302 Cappes St. and can be reached at (706) 278-3700.
