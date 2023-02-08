The Whitfield County Senior Center has a full day and evening planned during its annual Valentine’s Day celebration on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
Hamilton Medical Center opens the event at 9:30 a.m. with its Heart Month Gallery of local heart attack survivors and their stories, which will be on display through the end of the week. HMC will also set up a special “Heart Month” Mini-Health Clinic. There will be blood pressure checks along with cholesterol and blood sugar level checks. You may sign up for a free door prize at their table.
The Valentine's Day party starts at 10:30 a.m. There will be refreshments, free photos, entertainment and door prizes from sponsors.
The evening Valentine's dance begins at 6 p.m. with a snack supper. The cost is $5 per person. We would appreciate those attending to sign up early by stopping by our front desk. Paying at the door is acceptable. Dancing begins following supper.
If you have any questions about the Valentine's Day celebration, call (706) 278-3700. The senior center is at 302 Cappes St.
