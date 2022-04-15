Senior center Doll and Tea Set show

The Dalton-Whitfield Senior Center Doll and Tea Set exhibit opening day was held recently. Many visitors both young and old attended. Grandmothers and granddaughters shared time together making paper dolls. There was also a free drawing for a donated doll and toy tea set. Winners, from left, were Emma Turly and Janice Sims.

 Contributed photo

