The Dalton-Whitfield Senior Expo was held recently at the Mack Gaston Community Center.
The vendors were from nonprofit organizations such as the Whitfield County Health Department, Alzheimer’s Association, North Georgia Area Agency on Aging and many more. Also participating were businesses that support the health, financial, home care, hospice and assisted living needs of older adults in the community.
“The Senior Expo event was a special day for everyone,” organizers said. “A wonderful opportunity to express our support for older adults by bringing them face to face, in person with those in our community whose main focus is on the wellbeing of older adults, letting our older adult community know that you are not forgotten, that there are many people working hard on your behalf. There were over 100 older adults who attended the expo and over 60 business and agencies staff present. A special thanks to Dalton Parks and Recreation Department, the Mack Gaston Community Center and the Dalton Daily Citizen and all the vendors for their support.”
