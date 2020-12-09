Seniors dance final 'Nutcracker'

In the words of senior Dalton Dance Company member Emma Kate Woods, “Because of COVID-19, senior year has looked a lot different, and even though 'Nutcracker' is a little different than usual, I’m super grateful that all of the seniors get to perform in it one last time.”
Emma Kate is a senior at Dalton High School and is the daughter of Mendy and Alan Woods. She will be dancing the roles of Dewdrop, Snowflake, Spanish Corps, Waltz of the Flowers and Mouse.
For the 11 area high school seniors dancing in "Nutcracker 2020," this weekend is sure to be filled with both the magic and excitement of performances as well as a bit of sorrow and nostalgia as the curtain closes for the finale. They’ve performed together for years, sharing in both the struggles and triumphs that come with growing up. They’ve danced in the "Nutcracker" as Little Angels, Party Girls and Snowflakes, working together as a unit each year to create beautiful performances. From the first rehearsals in September to the final costume fitting, these senior dancers look forward to performing for their families and community and enjoying a bond that develops from countless hours of rehearsing, painful feet and joyous performances together.
Northwest Whitfield High School senior Abby Adams, daughter of Regina and Britt Adams, said, “'Nutcracker' is so important to me because I get to dance with all of my best friends, and do the thing I love most with the people I love most!” Abby will be dancing the roles of Chinese Soloist, Snowflake, Spanish Corps, Flower and Mouse.
Emma Rose Bagby is a senior at Dalton High School and is the daughter of Elvira and John Bagby. Emma Rose will be performing as a Chinese Soloist as well as a Snowflake, a Spring Flower, Spanish Corps and a Mouse. She said, "'Nutcracker' is not just a show to me, it means so much more! Everyone puts so much time and effort to make 'Nutcracker' what it is. This year will be special because it will be the last year ever performing with my senior family! But I can’t wait to dance my heart out!”
Northwest Whitfield High School senior Reese Brown is the daughter of Jeff and Jammie Brown. She said, “I love being able to perform with and for friends. There is nothing like the feeling of when the curtains close, and everyone celebrates from behind. I hope we can give the performance of a lifetime this year!” Reese will be dancing the Spanish Pas with the professional dancer, Kristopher Wojtera, and also dancing as a Spring Flower, a Snowflake and a Mouse.
Maddie King is the daughter of Laurie and Blake King. She is a senior at Dalton High School and will be performing as the Columbine Doll, Spanish Hot Chocolate, a Spring Flower, a Snowflake and as one of the Mouse King’s Hip-Hop Mice. Maddie said, “My favorite moment was when it snowed on opening night. We were all nervous if we were going to be able to have it, but the show must go on and it made that night even more magical!”
Dalton High School senior Paige Manahan will be performing in the Snow Queen Pas de Deux, as a Spanish Hot Chocolate, a Snowflake, a Flower, a Party Mom and a Mouse. She has also been understudying the role of the Sugar Plum Fairy. She is the daughter of Kelly and Eric Manahan. She said, “'Nutcracker' is special because it is something that we have all shared together ever since we were little. It is an extraordinary feeling to be onstage surrounded by the beautiful music and engulfed in the bright lights. It feels magical!”
Daughter of Amie and Kelly Putnam, Iris-Anne said her favorite part of "Nutcracker" is "the moment right before we go onstage, we do a devotion together. This year will be special to me because it is my very last 'Nutcracker' with my amazing teachers and friends!” The Northwest Whitfield High School senior will be dancing the roles of the Spanish soloist, Waltz of the Flowers, Waltz of the Snowflakes and in the battle scene as a Mouse.
Dalton High School senior Dori Reynolds is the daughter of Jason and Stephanie Reynolds. She said she loves "Nutcracker" because it is such a fun tradition that has gone on for many years. “My favorite memory has been dancing with my best friends for so many years and I’m so happy I get to do it one more time!” she said. Dori will be performing as the Snow Queen and as a Flower, Spanish Corps, Snowflake and a Mouse.
Reese Reynolds, a senior at Dalton High School, is the daughter of Tracee and Joel Reynolds. In addition to performing as the Dewdrop soloist, she will dance in the Corps of Snow and Waltz of the Flowers, Spanish and as a Mouse. Reese said, “'Nutcracker' has always been my favorite tradition every year. Growing up I looked up to the older dancers, and I couldn’t wait to one day be dancing those same roles. It really is a dream come true to be dancing all the roles I’ve always wanted.”
Madeline Skojac, a senior at North Murray High School, said, “My favorite memory has been dancing alongside all of my dancing sisters. They are truly the funniest and most encouraging people to be around!” She is the daughter of Stephanie and Danny Skojac and will be dancing as the Chinese Tea soloist and as a Snowflake, a Flower, a Spanish Hot Chocolate and a Mouse.
Coahulla Creek High School senior Emily Stephens is the daughter of Chris and Tammy Stephens. She said, “My favorite 'Nutcracker' memory is getting to be the Maid my ninth-grade year and getting to dance alongside my brother and dad during the party scene.” This year she will dance the roles of the Harlequin Doll, a Snowflake, a Flower, in the Spanish Corps and as a Mouse.
Due to social distancing, these seniors will flurry and dance under the falling snow as snowflakes and waltz and bloom on the stage as spring flowers only for their families. Everyone else may watch them live-streaming on DaltonToday.com thanks to title sponsors Brown Industries, Shaw Industries, Textile Rubber & Chemical, Box 1, Coldwell Banker, Direct Packaging and Engineered Floors.
The Dalton Arts Project’s "Nutcracker 2020" continues this weekend with performances on Saturday at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m., from the Colonnade in Ringgold. Call the Dalton Arts Project at (706) 529-ARTS (2787) for more information.
