Seniors dance final 'Nutcracker'

Contributed photo

Senior Dalton Dance Company members will dance this weekend in "Nutcracker 2020," which will include their final time performing in the "Nutcracker" for the company. Seated, from left, are Reese Reynolds and Madeline Skojac. Crouching, from left, are Emily Stephens, Dori Reynolds, Emma Kate Woods, Maddie King and Reese Brown. Standing, from left, are Iris-Anne Putnam, Paige Manahan, Abby Adams and Emma Rose Bagby.