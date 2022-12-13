Senior Dalton Dance Company member Makayla Byrd said, “‘Nutcracker’ has always been a special part of Christmas for me. The joining of family and friends to see the beautiful dancing, music and costumes bring Christmas to life. This year will be bittersweet as I take my last bow. However, it will be the best yet with my amazing friends.”
Byrd is a senior at Dalton High School and is the daughter of Chris and Christa Byrd. She will be dancing the roles of the Chinese Tea Princess, Snowflake, Spanish Hot Chocolate, Waltz of the Flowers, Party Mom and Mouse.
For the 11 area high school seniors dancing in “Nutcracker 2022,” this weekend is sure to be filled with both the magic and excitement of performances as well as a bit of sorrow and nostalgia as the curtain closes for the finale. They’ve performed together for years, sharing in both the struggles and triumphs that come with growing up.
They’ve danced in the “Nutcracker” as Little Angels, Party Girls and Snowflakes, working together as a unit each year to create beautiful performances. From the first rehearsals in September to the final costume fitting, these senior dancers look forward to performing for their families and the community and enjoying a bond that develops from countless hours of rehearsing, painful feet and joyous performances together.
Northwest Whitfield High School senior Rylei Brown, daughter of Jeff and Jammie Brown, said, “’Nutcracker’ is my favorite Christmas tradition, and it always bring my friends and family together for the holidays. I’m excited to give it my all this final year.” Brown will be dancing the roles of the Chinese Tea Princess, Snowflake, Spanish Corps, Flower, Party Mom and one of the Mouse King’s Hip Hop Mice.
Josie Kyer is a senior at Northwest Whitfield High School and is the daughter of Kevin and Becky Kyer. She will be performing as the Snow Queen as well as a Snowflake, a Spring Flower, Spanish Corps and a Mouse. She said, “‘Nutcracker’ is special to me because it is a tradition we share every year with our friends and family. It’s sad because it’s my last year, but I can’t wait for all the new memories this last ‘Nutcracker’ will bring.”
Dalton High School senior Chrisaren Parker is the daughter of Chris and Christy Parker. She said, “‘Nutcracker’ is always the most magical time of year; however, this year it will be even more special because I get to share it with my niece. I grew up watching with admiration as my sister danced in the ‘Nutcracker,’ so it is very special to me to get to share the same beautiful production with my niece and hopefully inspire her to carry on the tradition. I cannot wait to share the stage for the very last time with my best friends, and finally, go nuts!”
Parker will be dancing the Spanish soloist with professional guest artist Ralph Jacques, and also dancing as a Spring Flower, Spanish Corps, a Snowflake, Party Mom and a Mouse.
Dalton High School senior Shipley Maret will be performing the new Chinese Tea Princess choreography, as well as Spanish Hot Chocolate, a Snowflake, a Flower, a Mouse, Mother Ginger and Grandma. She is the daughter of Carla and Mike Maret. She said, “‘Nutcracker’ has become my absolute favorite time of year. I’m so sad that this is my last opportunity to dance in the ‘Nutcracker,’ but at the same time I have never been more excited. It’s almost time to ‘go nuts’ with my best friends one last time and make memories that we will cherish forever.”
Coahulla Creek High School senior Sara Grace Jones will be performing as the Dewdrop, as well as Spanish Hot Chocolate, a Snowflake, a Flower and a Mouse. She is the daughter of Joey and Lisa Jones. She said, “My favorite ‘Nutcracker’ moments are always getting ready backstage with all my best friends. I know the curtain closing for the final time will be so bittersweet, ending years of growing up dancing in the ‘Nutcracker.’”
Daughter of Angela and James Gordy, Sarah Gordy said her favorite part of “Nutcracker” is hanging backstage with my friends between shows.
“I loved getting to be a part of ‘Nutcracker’ for the past 13 years, and while I am sad to see my time end, I can’t wait for what ‘Nutcracker 2022’ brings.”
The Coahulla Creek High School senior will be dancing the roles of an Arabian soloist, Waltz of the Flowers, Waltz of the Snowflakes, Spanish Hot Chocolate and in the battle scene as the Mouse King.
Dalton High School senior Lele Lama is the daughter of Susan and Juan Lama. She said “Nutcracker” is her favorite time of the year and she is so excited to share the stage with her fellow senior soloists.
“I am so proud of how far we have all come as dancers and young women. Let us dance through God to celebrate our final year as Dalton Dance Company members.”
She will be performing as the Snow Queen and as a Flower, Spanish Corps, Snowflake, Party Mom, Mother Ginger and a Mouse.
Anna Lee Grafe, a senior at Dalton High School, is the daughter of Scott and Jennifer Grafe. In addition to performing as the Dewdrop, she will dance in the corps of Snow and Waltz of the Flowers, Spanish and as a Mouse. She said, “The ‘Nutcracker’ season is the happiest time of the year. My favorite moments are getting ready backstage together and laughing at everything before going onstage to dance out our dreams.”
Daughter of Bradley and Graham Fox, Caroline Fox said “Nutcracker” is always such a magical time of year.
“This year will be even more magical, because it will be mine and the other seniors’ last ‘Nutcracker.’ My favorite part is being able to dance with all of the students from the studio grade k-12, because it is so special to be able to share the stage with all of these dancers.”
The Dalton High School senior will be dancing the roles of the Spanish Hot Chocolate pas de deux with Ralph Jacques, as well as a Flower, Snowflakes, Spanish Corps and a Mouse.
Olivia Mitchell, a student at Northwest Whitfield High School, said her favorite quote is Psalm 149:3: “Let them praise his name with dance.”
She said, “This year is so special, yet bittersweet, because it’s my last year, but I’m excited to share the stage one last time with my best friends. My favorite ‘Nutcracker’ memory is getting ready backstage to perform for my friends. I’m so excited to take the stage again.”
She is the daughter of Mitch and Rachalle Mitchell and will be dancing as the Chinese Tea Princess and as a Snowflake, a Flower, a Spanish Hot Chocolate and a Mouse.
Come and see these seniors flurry and dance under the falling snow as snowflakes, and waltz and bloom on the stage as spring flowers for the last time.
The Dalton Arts Project’s “Nutcracker 2022” continues this weekend with performances Friday, Dec. 16, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 17, at 2 and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 18, at 2 p.m., at the Colonnade Theatre, 264 Catoosa Circle in Ringgold. Tickets are $20. Bring one can of food for the local food bank and get $1 off your ticket price.
Title sponsors for “Nutcracker 2022” are Shaw Industries, Textile Rubber and Chemical Co., The Colonnade Theatre, Direct Packaging, Coldwell Banker, Box 1, Engineered Floors, Mohawk and Plexus/Catherine Minor.
Call the Dalton Arts Project at (706) 529-5664 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.