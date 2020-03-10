Sentencing scheduled after child molestation guilty plea

A 16-year-old from Dalton has pleaded guilty to child molestation and is scheduled to be sentenced on March 24, the district attorney's office said.
Robert William Nix had been indicted for rape, three counts of aggravated child molestation, two counts of child molestation and aggravated sodomy. The indictment for the count he pleaded guilty to said he committed an "immoral and indecent act" with a child under the age of 16 in January 2019.
A Whitfield County Sheriff's Office incident report said an investigation began after a deputy was sent to Hamilton Medical Center concerning a report of a child molestation.
