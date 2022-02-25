In celebration of American Heart Month, we recognize Hamilton Health Care System for their commitment to developing Hamilton Cardiovascular Institute, a premier cardiac institute of excellence, to serve patients and families in this region.
With cardiovascular disease the No. 1 cause of death in adults in the U.S., we recently asked cardiac surgeon Dr. Richard C. Morrison to give his professional opinion on many of the myths surrounding cardiac surgery.
1. Myth: Cardiac surgery should be the last resort for treatment.
Fact: Many people assume cardiac surgery is performed when no other option is available. However, when heart disease is present, cardiac surgery is often performed to prevent damage to the heart and to reduce the risk of complications that may occur if surgical treatment is not actualized. In other words, heart surgery can be a preventive measure to help a patient avoid future heart complications. At Hamilton, a team that includes cardiologists and a cardiac surgeon collaborate to determine the best treatment course for each individual patient.
2. Myth: Cardiac surgery is extremely risky.
Fact: Just a few short decades ago, significant risks were associated with cardiac surgery. However, advancements in technology and surgical expertise have allowed cardiac surgeons to perform surgeries with great success. Common surgeries such as valve replacement surgery or bypass surgery involve minimal risk, frequently less than 1%.
3. Myth: Cardiac surgery is extremely painful.
Fact: At Hamilton Medical Center, prior to cardiac surgery, a patient is given an anesthetic block to numb the chest wall where surgery is performed. Pain medicine is started during the operative procedure to minimize the discomfort experienced after surgery is complete. This method allows the cardiac anesthesia team to remove the breathing tube before a patient wakes up from surgery, or in the first hour after the patient is moved to ICU. This approach reduces the anxiety of waking up with a tube inserted as well as reduces post-operative discomfort. Most patients need only mild to moderate pain relief during the first several days after surgery, and rarely require stronger medications. At Hamilton, the use of state-of-the-art cardiac anesthesia allows patients to recover more quickly and have an improved patient experience.
4. Myth: The heart is removed from the chest to perform the surgery.
Fact: It is a common misperception that the heart is taken out of the body during heart surgery. The only heart surgery in which the heart is physically removed from the chest is during a heart transplant.
5. Myth: Heart surgery has a high risk of stroke or memory changes.
Fact: Heart surgery has improved exponentially over the years, with advancements in surgical intervention and technologies. Today, cardiac surgeries are performed with a level of precision which minimally impacts brain function. Post-operative complications fortunately are rare, and the risk of stroke and brain damage after open heart surgery is minimal. However, when not treated, a variety of other health complications such as hypertension, diabetes, advanced stage pre-existing neurological conditions and other medical issues can contribute to what patients experience as “brain fog,” as opposed to the actual surgery itself.
6. Myth: Stenting is safer than bypass surgery.
Fact: While coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) is major surgery, the operative risk with a highly qualified, experienced surgeon is typically less than 1% in most patients. The interventional cardiac team at Hamilton is now able to offer complex coronary interventions in patients who are high risk for open heart surgery, with cardiologists and surgeons working together to provide a tailored approach for each patient. In some cases, a combination of stenting and surgery may be warranted to provide an optimal outcome. Having a variety of options in the cath lab and the operating suite allows patients and their physicians to choose the procedure that is right for them.
7. Myth: Most physical activity is restricted following cardiac surgery.
Fact: Most patients are surprised to learn that they can sit upright in a chair several hours following surgery. Patients are encouraged to walk as soon as it is determined to be safe while in the hospital. Hamilton uses an innovative technique developed by orthopedic surgeons known as rigid internal fixation where titanium plates and cables are used to solidly secure the divided breast bone after open heart surgery. This technique allows patients more rapid mobilization and freedom from restrictions on activities that are frequently seen with other methods used to secure the sternum. Not only does this result in decreased pain, but also less risk for post-operative infection, a shorter hospital stay, and the ability to return to work more quickly.
8. Myth: Heart surgery involves a lengthy hospital stay.
Fact: While the length of stay varies patient to patient, the cardiovascular program at Hamilton Medical Center has enacted a program of enhanced recovery after cardiac surgery to facilitate early discharge. As part of its specialized care delivery system, Hamilton employs the Universal Bed Model which allows cardiac patient care to be managed in one setting (SICU) at the patient’s bedside, from post-surgery to discharge, which maintains expertise and consistency in care. Patients receive personal attention, and patients and their families often develop close relationships with staff. Use of the Enhanced Recovery After Cardiac Surgery (ERACS) and the Universal Bed Model results in shorter hospital stays, improved outcomes, increased patient satisfaction and reduced costs, with many patients being discharged on their third to fourth post-operative day.
9. Myth: Heart disease and heart surgery are primarily men’s health issues.
Fact: While men tend to develop coronary artery disease and have heart attacks at younger ages than women, more women die from heart disease every year than from breast cancer. Misconceptions continue to exist as only 1 in 3 women identify cardiovascular disease as the greatest health problem facing women today. Physicians also are more likely to underestimate the risk of cardiovascular disease in women. Moreover, women can experience subtle, atypical signs such as fatigue, shortness of breath, discomfort in the chest or upper body, and pain in the abdominal region that mimic other health problems. Because many women see their OB-GYN for primary care during child bearing years, they may not realize they are at risk. Early recognition and management of heart disease is critical. Women should have a baseline heart exam in early adulthood so that any risk factors can be identified and addressed.
Seconds count. Every life is important.
That’s why the Whitfield Healthcare Foundation stands strongly committed to dramatic advances in cardiovascular care at Hamilton Medical Center. Together, we can shape the future of Hamilton and northwest Georgia. Can we count on you?
To learn more, please visit our website at HamiltonHealth.com/foundation.
