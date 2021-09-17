September Teacher of the Month

Hewatt Insurance Agency of Dalton is excited to announce its Teacher of the Month for September, Kaitlyn Janow. She is a first-grade teacher at Pleasant Grove Elementary School. Janow's favorite quote comes from Anne Frank: "How wonderful it is that nobody need wait a single moment before starting to improve the world." From left are Janow and Michael Hewatt, of Hewatt Insurance Agency.

