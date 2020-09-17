September Teacher of the Month

Contributed photo

Hewatt Insurance Agency of Dalton is excited to announce its Teacher of the Month for September, Norma Rodriguez. She is a paraprofessional educator at Morris Innovative High School where she assists teachers at all grade levels. Rodriguez firmly believes you should "Work hard, dream big and never give up" -- this is the motto she lives by. From left are Eury Antonio (of Hewatt Insurance Agency), Rodriguez and Michael Hewatt (of Hewatt Insurance Agency).