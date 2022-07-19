Tyler Serrano

Yeoman 3rd Class Tyler Serrano, right, a native of Chatsworth, poses for a photo with Capt. Carina Maloney, commanding officer of Navy Reserve Center Atlanta, after being advanced to the next paygrade during a promotion ceremony on June 29.

 Yeoman 2nd Class Joshua Purswell/U.S. Navy

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Trending Video