Service delivery agreement, COVID-19 drive up city attorney costs

The number of hours billed by Dalton's city attorney has soared during the past two years because of work requested on the service delivery agreement, "major stormwater projects," the city's rubbish and curbside pickup law, and state and federal mandates for COVID-19, officials said.
Data provided by the city shows that in 2017 the city attorney billed 316 hours and $63,364; in 2018, 242 hours and $48,471; in 2019, 651 hours and $103,519; and in 2020, 852 hours and $129,475.
"Obviously, in 2019, we had the service delivery negotiations, which required a lot of work from the attorney," said City Council member Annalee Harlan.
Georgia law requires cities and counties to negotiate new service delivery agreements every 10 years, and these accords outline which services governments will provide and how they will be funded. With those agreements, duplication of services can be reduced, and the Whitfield County service delivery agreement — which is actually 39 separate agreements — covers items ranging from ambulance service to historic preservation to zoning.
In 2019, the existing service delivery agreement in Whitfield County expired when the Dalton City Council refused to sign it. The city and the county spent several months, including two all-day mediation sessions, trying to negotiate a new agreement. When mediation failed, the city filed a lawsuit against the county. The sides reached an agreement in January 2020, settling the lawsuit before it went to trial.
"Last year, we started a number of major stormwater projects, which the city attorney had to help us with property acquisition and other matters," said Mayor David Pennington. "He also did a lot of work for us on rubbish and helping us clean up our curbsides."
City Council members spent several months in 2020 working on modifications to the city's rubbish and curbside pickup law, spelling out more clearly what the city will and will not pick up and asking citizens to call ahead for pickup.
"2020 was a crazy year," said council member Gary Crews. "With COVID-19, we had all of these mandates and all of these rules coming down from the state and the federal government. We were constantly asking the city attorney 'What can we do? What can we not do? What are we required to do?'"
Council members said they don't regularly keep up with the hours billed by the city attorney.
"We rely on (City Administrator Jason Parker) and (Chief Financial Officer Cindy Jackson) to keep track of that and if they see anything unusual to bring it to our attention," Pennington said.
City officials said department heads and Parker must sign off on any billed hours before the city pays them.
