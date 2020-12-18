Service dog sponsored by Dalton Lions Club matched with veteran

The Dalton Lions Club has some exciting news to share about a puppy the group sponsored and named at Southeastern Guide Dogs.
The puppy's name is Chenille and she has grown up, trained well and is exceptionally smart and calm. The Dalton Lions Club is pleased to share that Chenille has officially been matched as a service dog with a veteran who needed help. Anthony, Chenille's handler, is an Air Force veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan and lives in Kentucky. Together, this pair will train together as a team.
Today, Southeastern Guide Dogs has some of the most talented and innovative scientists and trainers and the most advanced training facilities of any service dog organization in the world. People come from all over the world to tour the Southeastern Guide Dogs campus in Palmetto, Florida. Dogs live and learn in state-of-the-art facilities under top-notch care, where people with vision loss and veterans with disabilities live for several weeks while learning to navigate with their new dogs.
The Dalton Lions Club is proud to help those in need, especially veterans. If you would like more information about the Dalton Lions Club or their activities, contact Lee Oliver at (706) 260-7294.
