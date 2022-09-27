Giving back to the community. Getting along with people from different backgrounds. Developing self-confidence. Learning discipline. All of these skills are learned in JROTC.
And while those in the community may be used to seeing Dalton’s JROTC members out in their Army uniforms helping direct road races, doing flag detail at public events, participating in blood drives, or volunteering at charity giveaways, there’s so much more to the program that goes on behind the scenes.
When Cadet Maj. Spencer Hayes, a junior at Dalton High School, initially looked into JROTC, he expected a program that was primarily focused on preparing participants for the military.
“I wanted to get in better physical shape, and that was the main motivator for me selecting the program, but once I got here, it was much different than what I had thought,” said Hayes, who has participated in JROTC for three years. “It is more of a community-based program, and it turned out I liked that better than what I had originally intended.”
Hayes said the program has taught him to connect with people from different backgrounds, understand diverse perspectives, and develop leadership skills that take into account how people will respond.
In a typical year, there will be well over 150 students in Dalton’s program, and there will be more in the community with the addition of a program this year at the new Dalton Junior High School.
JROTC’s mission is, “To motivate young people to be better citizens.” The cadets meet daily to learn a curriculum that covers a range of skills from marching to flag detail to soft skills like how to dress for a dinner and speak to a crowd. They also select at least one to two larger projects during the school year in which to volunteer in an effort to help solve a problem. In previous years, they’ve been involved with Teen Maze, Junior Achievement and other youth-oriented programs.
One such project is Sharing is Caring in which caregivers are invited to “shop” for free toys and gifts they wouldn’t otherwise be able to afford for their children. Cadets help organize the toys as well as assist people moving them to their vehicles.
“A lot of people would tell you stories when you were handing out gifts,” Command Sgt. Maj. Sophia Castillo-Sanchez said of participating in Sharing is Caring, “and it’s nice to know we can actually help people.”
Brisa Lopez, a cadet major and executive officer of the battalion, said she became interested in JROTC after she saw her older sister participating.
“For us last year, we did (a project) with senior homes,” Lopez said. “You can really see how a lot of times people who are less fortunate tend to be older people, and you can see how lonely it can be sometimes, and it was very heartbreaking to see.”
JROTC is the only pathway with such a direct connection to the community, said Battalion Commander Parth Karande, and in that way it’s like a bridge from the school outward.
Karande is a high school senior and first generation American from India whose family moved to the United States for more opportunities. Karande has always felt a passion to serve, so when he learned more about the program coming into high school, he was drawn to what it stood for.
“I enjoy the liberties and freedoms the country has to offer,” Karande said, “and I feel like it’s my responsibility to pay back through military service. Also, ever since my childhood, I’ve always been surrounded by family members who have felt a passion to serve the country in any way possible, and that’s why I joined JROTC. I know when I joined JROTC, I wasn’t as confident or outgoing as a leader. It has definitely helped me to become one.”
Eugene Jackson is the Army instructor for Dalton Junior High School’s new program, but before that, he spent 15 years as the instructor for Dalton High School’s JROTC. Originally from Fort Gaines, Georgia, Jackson retired from the Army as a first sergeant in 2007 and became an instructor as a means to both continue to give to his country while also helping young people.
“The unique thing about our program is it’s student-led,” he said. “Our responsibility is to teach them those skills that will set them up for success, no matter what path they take. When you see us out in the community doing different events, it’s led by students. We as instructors are sort of like the captain to keep everything in place and make sure the ship is going the way it’s supposed to go – but we’re in the background. They’re the ones leading.”
There is a myth that JROTC is focused on recruiting people for the military, and that’s simply not true, Jackson said. Equally inaccurate is that students who sign up for JROTC in high school have an obligation to serve afterward. Instead, the focus of JROTC is on helping prepare students regardless of their direction.
“No matter what they take, at some point, soft skills are going to be involved,” Jackson said. “We try to focus a lot on discipline, character development and things of that nature.”
They cover how to dress for success, how to write a resume, how to speak, arriving on time, how to conduct oneself at a dinner and more. They learn about the chain of command, how to march, how to do flag detail, the civilian chain of command, duties and responsibility as well as accountability.
“More than anything, they are learning about themselves,” Jackson said. “A lot of students coming into our program are shy, they’re quiet. A lot of them don’t quite know their full potential. As an instructor, my job is to get them not only to realize their potential but use it. That’s a challenge, and it’s a process. It doesn’t happen overnight.”
JROTC has a high rate of success in helping students reach their potential, Jackson said, so much so that he routinely tells parents to expect “a better child” at the end of the program. His students come from varied backgrounds. Some cadets come from privileged situations. Others struggle just to find food to eat.
“I think we have success because of the environment we create here,” Jackson said. “We create an environment where everyone is welcome, everyone is treated with dignity and respect. We treat them in a way to get them before they believe in everybody else or believe in anything, we try to teach them to believe in themselves first. Once that light bulb comes on about their full potential, they just take off.”
But he also impresses upon his cadets the importance of not only building their skills but using them wisely. Many of them do. Some have gone on to be teachers. One recently obtained a military scholarship and is studying to be a doctor. The success stories go on and on.
“The only thing I ask of my students is this:” Jackson said, “‘When you’re in a position, pass it on to somebody else because you’ve got to give back.’”
