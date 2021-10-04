Serving those who've served: Veterans Smile Day

Dental Arts of Dalton will host Veterans Smile Day on Thursday, Nov. 11. Dr. Lewis and his staff will treat the dental needs of our nation’s veterans free of charge.
In the U.S., there are almost 23 million veterans, and less than 15% qualify for dental benefits.
Veterans Smile Day was born out of the passions of Deryck Pham. Dr. Pham served his country as a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy; he served a tour as a combat dentist during Operation Iraqi Freedom on the ground in the deserts of Iraq.
After leaving the military and joining private practice, he had a new mission to help his fellow veterans. Dental Arts wants to thank our nation’s heroes by joining Pham's efforts and celebrate Veterans Smile Day by providing access to free dental care.
Veterans Smile Day is when dentists can make a difference and help a population that many Americans can often forget about. Every year, during the Veterans Day weekend, dental offices across the country open their doors to treat veterans at no cost. Everything from exams, fillings, cleanings and extractions are all provided free of charge.
This year’s event will take place locally on Nov. 11 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Dental Arts of Dalton. For more information and appointments, call (762) 270-0150.
