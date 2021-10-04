Seventh Latino Taste Festival is Sunday

On Sunday the Coalition of Latino Leaders, CLILA, will hold its seventh Latino Taste Festival in downtown Dalton.
Come and enjoy traditional authentic Latino food from different regions of Mexico and other countries like Perú, Venezuela, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and more.
The venue will be at the corner of Hamilton Street and Crawford Street under the bridge next to the Dalton depot.
Latino food vendors from the community will start serving at noon and they will continue until 7 p.m., while you can enjoy traditional music and dances performed by groups from Latin American countries and regions.
There will be a dancing group representing Peru, another one representing Colombia, CLILA's Mexican Children Folk Dance Group, now our Adult Group, a mariachi group and a band, as well as other groups coming from Atlanta.
The festival is a result of a true community effort, with regular people — moms, grandmas, men and youth — cooking and showcasing delicious dishes from their hometown, and many passionate volunteers.
Dalton is a diverse city, where a vibrant Latino population thrives and contributes in many aspects to the fabric of the city. Most Latinos in Dalton are from Mexico (about 85%), but there are many other countries represented, such as Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Colombia, Venezuela, Peru, Uruguay and many more. Even though we are all Latinos, we are very diverse too from country to country. And even within each country, there are many different regions and traditions.
The festival will celebrate the Latino colorful authentic food, music and dances, so you can taste savory dishes, or sweet, or tangy, or creamy, or spicy, or mild, but all delicious.
Come and enjoy music, dances and food with other cultures. We recognize ourselves as living in a beautiful country and city that we love dearly, while at the same time we value our history and roots.
Latin American countries have rich and complex cultures from at least 15 centuries ago, and there is too much to learn and share, from the ancient Aztecs, Mayans and Incas to the Mestizos, as well as different tribes and ethnic groups. The food and the performances are a reflection of those cultures.
Food vendors include Mexican plates, from the traditional tacos, as well as pozole — a náhuatl word for hominy. It’s a traditional pre-Spaniards colonization soup or stew, and the traditional tamales, enchiladas, mole —- typically contains a mixture of chiles, nuts, seeds and unsweetened chocolate, tomatoes, raisins and various spices.
