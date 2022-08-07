Several local high schools have been commended by the state Department of Education as AP (Advanced Placement) Honor Schools.
"Dalton High School is extremely proud of being recognized as an AP Access and Support School and an AP STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) School by the Georgia Department of Education," said Principal Stephanie Hungerpiller. "For many years, we have provided our students with a wide variety of AP courses so (they) not only have access to advanced coursework in many academic areas, but are also prepared for college. Our teachers work to plan meaningful, rigorous experiences in our AP classrooms, and our students understand the importance of doing their best in their AP courses so that they can score high enough on the exams to earn college credit for the courses they take."
Northwest Whitfield High School was commended as an AP Expansion School, an AP Humanities School and an AP STEM School.
"Being recognized by College Board for strides in our AP program is an incredible honor, (and) we are proud of the Bruin spirit to not settle for less," said Principal Mandie Jones. "At Northwest, we strive to provide a variety of rigorous courses that engage student interests and pave the way for success in college and careers."
Eighty-eight schools were recognized by the Georgia Department of Education as AP Honor Schools for the 2020-21 school year. AP exams are administered by the College Board — typically at the end of a given school year — which also administers the SAT.
"We are proud to be recognized as an AP Honor School in the categories of AP STEM and AP STEM Achievement, (and) we are definitely proud to be able to offer a variety of AP courses to our students," said Tracy Mardis, Coahulla Creek High School's principal. "Our teachers and students work hard every day and rise to the challenges of rigorous coursework."
AP courses are one of several ways Georgia students can access college-level learning at the high school level, according to the state Department of Education. Students who receive a 3, 4 or 5 on an AP exam may receive college credit. The state Department of Education has been recognizing AP Honor Schools since 2008.
"We are proud of our students and teachers for being named an AP Honor School" in the area of Access and Support, said Denise Pendley, Southeast Whitfield High School's principal. "This recognition is a testament to our staff and students' energy and commitment to rigorous AP courses."
AP Access and Support schools have at least 30% of AP exams taken by students who identified as African American and/or Hispanic with 30% of all AP exams earning scores of 3 or higher, according to the state Department of Education. AP Expansion schools had at least 25% growth in AP student participation year-to-year.
AP Humanities schools have at least five students testing in each of the following AP categories: one ELA (English language arts) course, two history/social science courses, one fine arts course and one world language course.
AP STEM schools have at least five students testing in at least four AP STEM courses — AP calculus AB, AP calculus BC, AP statistics, AP biology, AP chemistry, AP environmental science, AP physics 1, AP physics 2, AP physics C, AP computer science A, AP computer science principles — with at least half of all AP STEM exams receiving scores of 3 or higher.
