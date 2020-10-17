In 1929, seven communities consolidated to form what is now Valley Point, and the Valley Point School opened five years later, "state of the art for its time," said Mike Ewton, Whitfield County Schools' assistant superintendent for operations and student services.
In 1954, a new high school was constructed, and that building became Valley Point Middle School in the 1970s when Southeast Whitfield High School was built.
That building lasted 66 years until it was torn down this year for a new middle school, while the original Valley Point School was leveled in 2000, so both buildings made it exactly 66 years, Ewton said. This new middle school "has been a long time coming," but future generations "will be able to shape the future because of what they learn here at Valley Point Middle School."
On Wednesday, administrators, alumni, Board of Education members and community members gathered to celebrate the opening of the new school, which saw its first day of use on Aug. 31, the first day of the new school year.
Because the former Valley Point Middle School was so old, it's probably been "a shock," albeit a pleasant one, to some students who moved into the new building this year, since it's "so modern and clean," said Superintendent Judy Gilreath. "Valley Point has so much community support, and they've always supported the school, so they've been deserving of this for a long time."
The school is "beautiful, and I hope you get to use it for a long time," said Keith Redding, vice president of R.K. Redding Construction Inc. "We build schools all around the state, and we for sure will use this one in our résumé."
"It's good for the (school) system and the community, good all the way around," said Tony Stanley, a member of the Whitfield County Board of Education. "I'm very proud to be part of it."
Another aged middle school, North Whitfield, will be replaced next year with a new building that will open for the 2021-22 academic year.
"We wouldn't be able to do any of this without ESPLOST (the Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax)," which can be used only for capital expenditures, Gilreath noted. A 1% sales tax "doesn't seem like much, but it really adds up."
There's a spot near the center of the new building where an administrator can see down the sixth-grade hallway, the seventh-grade hallway and the eighth-grade hallway at the same time, Valley Point Principal Steve Edwards explained in August. The school also has a new lockdown system, with a secure front vestibule, and "any visitor who wants to access the school needs to be buzzed in (by front office personnel) through the one door" that leads into the school from the entryway.
"You can't get any further than the foyer, unless allowed, and the building has enough glass to be attractive, but not so much to be a safety issue," Gilreath said Wednesday. The school "was designed with safety in mind."
The new building is also more energy efficient, as it's outfitted completely with LED lights, "a big benefit for us," Ewton said in August. Additionally, "we have tankless water heaters," instead of massive boilers, which are "much more efficient."
Rooms also have light sensors, Edwards said this summer. If, say, a teacher forgets to turn off the light in a room when he or she departs for the evening, "it won't stay on all night."
The new building's gym is larger, brighter and more spacious than the previous building's, Edwards added. It can be divided in half, so two physical education classes can use it at the same time, and it includes retractable bleachers "that open it up so much more," as opposed to "the old concrete ones" in the former building.
The gym area includes a weight room, locker rooms, offices for coaches and a concession stand with a view of the gym, Ewton said this summer. That "will help with getting parent volunteers, (because) they can see the game" even when working the concession stand.
The school's multipurpose room, which can host up to 250, is another space that is an asset to the school and the community, Eric Patterson, director of facilities and maintenance for Whitfield County Schools, explained this summer. Like the gym, it has a divider allowing it to be used for dual purposes at once.
"I love the new media center and the multipurpose room," Gilreath said Wednesday. "We've used the multipurpose rooms at Southeast and (the Northwest Georgia College and Career Academy) to death, and they aren't always available, so this gives us (another option)."
Edwards is also "really excited about the media center," which is "nice, open, welcoming and comfortable," he said in August. "There's lots of mobile shelving, and there are computer work stations along the wall in one corner."
Each classroom is outfitted with a touchscreen board, and "they can just use their fingers," an improvement over use of a stylus, as "they're always losing those, or, the batteries die," he added. "Anything (students) can do on their computers, they can do on the touchscreen, (and) you could conceivably have 10 students at a time working on the touchscreen."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.