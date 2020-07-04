Sharp earns Army Achievement Medal

Contributed photo

Specialist 4 Sawyer Sharp, right, received the Army Achievement Medal for his service while stationed at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany. Presenting the award is Capt. Aaron Berg. Sharp is a 2017 graduate of Southeast Whitfield High School. He is expected to leave Germany this month and serve the remainder of his contract with the Army at Fort Campbell in Kentucky.

