Shaw health fair participation

The Mack Gaston Community Center hosted a health fair in partnership with the Dalton Whitfield NAACP on Saturday, Feb. 19, in honor of Black History Month. Shaw Industries' Black and multicultural associate resource group, Spectrum, partnered with Dalton Public Schools to provide healthy snack bags to health fair attendees and the children playing in basketball exhibitions at the center. The bags contained fresh fruits, vegetables and water bottles. From left are Shaw associates Heather Williams, community outreach chair for Spectrum; Labrina Gregg and Blanca Banuelos.

 Contributed photo

React to this story:

1
0
0
0
0

Trending Video