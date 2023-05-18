Shaw Industries Group Inc. has announced the recipients of its 2023 Associate Dependent Scholarship. Since the company first introduced the Associate Dependent Scholarship program in 2019, more than 400 scholarships have been awarded to high school student dependents of Shaw associates.
The company continues to invest in students and support them as they work to create a better future in their communities and the communities in which Shaw operates. Shaw is proud to grant 164 scholarships in 2023, more than any previous year.
“We are thrilled to award a record number of scholarships this year to an amazing group of students,” said Catherine Smith, corporate social responsibility communication and program manager. “Developing the next generation of leaders through educational opportunities demonstrates our commitment to creating a better future in our communities. We wish the recipients and the entire class of 2023 all the best in their future endeavors.”
From Adairsville to Cypress, California, Aiken, South Carolina, to Pyrmont, Australia, and many places in between, these students are creating better futures for themselves, their families and their communities. Shaw extends its highest congratulations to the recipients of this year’s scholarship. Thank you to all the promising students of Shaw associates who submitted entries showcasing their academic and community outreach achievements.
The 164 recipients of the 2023 Associate Dependent Scholarship are:
Abby Francis Wiedenfeld
Abigail Jean Smith
Abigail Madison Clark
Abigayle Diane Williams
Aiden James Loftin
Alec Thomas Bouchard
Alexes Cervantes
Alexis Dawn Blackmon
Ana Sofia Santa Cruz Ralon
Antonio Daniel Toole
Ariadna Palmerin
Ashley Kadence McGough
Ashley Laurel Deen
Ashley Martinez
Audrey Elizabeth Swain
Audrey Lee Powers
Austin Elias Davis
Brady Warrington Piper
Brander Rendon
Brianna Makayla Webb
Brizeyda Casas
Broley Dayne Brackett
Bryan Diego Ferreira
Bryan Jamal Thomas
Caden Daniel Barbree
Caileigh Ann Edwards
Caitlin R. McConaghy
Caitlyn Nicole Smith
Caleb James Johnson
Camron Colindres
Carlos David Rodriguez
Catherine Garvey Ehlen
Charity Wambui Warari
Chloe Lynn Hamelin
Christopher William Larkin
Colin John Carmichael
Conner Alan Kelley
Cory Daniel Mattox
Darrah Elizabeth Gamberg
Dayana Villar
Destin Neveah Hall
Diego Julian Aguirre
Eily Abigail Cardoza
Elijah Joseph Kruse
Ella Margaret Ives-Manley
Ellie Taylor Finkenthal
Emilie Denise Coker
Emily Anne Lane
Emily Rodriguez
Emma Grace Holloway
Ethan Andrew Owens
Evan Calaway Rich
Evan Lee Owens
Ghazal Seyed-Karimi
Glenda Karina Vicente
Grace Ann Manley
Grace Elaine Gardner
Gracee Reese Nunley
Grady Sheahan Walker
Greyson William Weaver
Hadley Aliene Harper
Hailey Paige Emous
Halle Regan Hewitt
Hanna Diane Lewis
Harrison Brooks Crawford
Henley Elizabeth Green
Jacob William Hoogendyk IV
Jaime Ventura Garcia
Jakobe Lee Campbell
James Gray Jennings
Jaslyn Susanne Edwards
Jasmine Marie Brown
Jaspen Ainsley Arathoon
Jaden Cureton
Jeffrey Lane Doran
Jillian Diane Westemeier
JoeLissa Marie Ortiz
John Logan Pikur
John Anthony Sexton
Jordan Anne Arger
Jose Eduardo Orellana Argueta
Joshua Lane Holley
Joshua Stuart Riley
Josie Laura Rowe
Juan Vega Jr.
Julian Isaac Hernandez
Juliet Brianna Hernandez
Ka’Bria Chantel Foster
Kadi Elaine Adams
Kailey Brooke Williams
Kassie Anne Luttrell
Katelyn Grace Hopper
Katlyn Brooke Hovers
Kayleigh Jean Kelley
Kenadee Stout
Kennedy Faith Hughes
Kenneth J. King Jr.
Khloe Ann Craig
Kristen Madison Newton
Lauren Brooke Deen
Lily Adeline Glass
Lindsay Elizabeth Majerczak
Lindsay Renee Connell
Lisette Samantha Rodriguez
Livianna Rose D’Angelo
Logan Isiah Jones
Lukas Joseph Hillman
Luke Aaron Newton
Lynsey Allyson Carter
Macy Elena Parson
Macy Michele Vineyard
Makayla Jaynayda Shayland-Fields
Manuel Apodaca
Mariangel Valentina Martinez Herrera
Marlett Renee Reyes Serenil
Matthew Blake Giddens
Matthew Christopher Rex Campbell
Matthew Grant Warren Holder
Melissa Gomez
Melissa Vera
Mia Nicole Caheely
Milo Jay Parson
Miranda P. Mauldin
Najmir Claudy Bellegarde
NeShon M Scott
Nicholas Josiah Kennedy
Nico Ellis Gaines
Nicole Marie Dunn
Noah Christian Allen Campbell
Noah Jackson Upchurch
Nora Alma Miranda
Olivia Ann Morgan
Osvaldo Maldonado
Paola Aolani Robledo
Paris Alexandria Russell
Parker Hudson Emous
Payton Elizabeth Cox
Payton Makenzie Caylor
Raegan Lynn Pitts
Reina Gabriela Mendez Sandoval
Renata Dolores Alvarado
Rubén Tapia Páramo
Rubi Joseline Medina
Ryan Allen Maton
Ryan Davenport Carroll
Rylee Anne Fowler
Sara Ann Skillens
Sara Kathryn Farmer
Sizzeth Ramirez
Stephanie Andrade-Medina
Taylor Imani Williams
Thomas McLaughlin Dorsey
Thomas Shepherd Kurtz
Trey Lance Roberts
Trinity Neckia Avrilien
Tristen Danielle Escalante
Tyler A. Kowitzke
Tyler Jonathan Nau
Valeria Sarahi Ceballos
Viviana M. Medina Roman
Walker Andrew Reid
Whitney Anne Holt
William Coy Douglas
Yeyetzi Damaris Perez
