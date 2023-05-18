NOI

Shaw Industries Group Inc. has announced the recipients of its 2023 Associate Dependent Scholarship. Since the company first introduced the Associate Dependent Scholarship program in 2019, more than 400 scholarships have been awarded to high school student dependents of Shaw associates.

The company continues to invest in students and support them as they work to create a better future in their communities and the communities in which Shaw operates. Shaw is proud to grant 164 scholarships in 2023, more than any previous year.

“We are thrilled to award a record number of scholarships this year to an amazing group of students,” said Catherine Smith, corporate social responsibility communication and program manager. “Developing the next generation of leaders through educational opportunities demonstrates our commitment to creating a better future in our communities. We wish the recipients and the entire class of 2023 all the best in their future endeavors.”

From Adairsville to Cypress, California, Aiken, South Carolina, to Pyrmont, Australia, and many places in between, these students are creating better futures for themselves, their families and their communities. Shaw extends its highest congratulations to the recipients of this year’s scholarship. Thank you to all the promising students of Shaw associates who submitted entries showcasing their academic and community outreach achievements.

The 164 recipients of the 2023 Associate Dependent Scholarship are:

Abby Francis Wiedenfeld

Abigail Jean Smith

Abigail Madison Clark

Abigayle Diane Williams

Aiden James Loftin

Alec Thomas Bouchard

Alexes Cervantes

Alexis Dawn Blackmon

Ana Sofia Santa Cruz Ralon

Antonio Daniel Toole

Ariadna Palmerin

Ashley Kadence McGough

Ashley Laurel Deen

Ashley Martinez

Audrey Elizabeth Swain

Audrey Lee Powers

Austin Elias Davis

Brady Warrington Piper

Brander Rendon

Brianna Makayla Webb

Brizeyda Casas

Broley Dayne Brackett

Bryan Diego Ferreira

Bryan Jamal Thomas

Caden Daniel Barbree

Caileigh Ann Edwards

Caitlin R. McConaghy

Caitlyn Nicole Smith

Caleb James Johnson

Camron Colindres

Carlos David Rodriguez

Catherine Garvey Ehlen

Charity Wambui Warari

Chloe Lynn Hamelin

Christopher William Larkin

Colin John Carmichael

Conner Alan Kelley

Cory Daniel Mattox

Darrah Elizabeth Gamberg

Dayana Villar

Destin Neveah Hall

Diego Julian Aguirre

Eily Abigail Cardoza

Elijah Joseph Kruse

Ella Margaret Ives-Manley

Ellie Taylor Finkenthal

Emilie Denise Coker

Emily Anne Lane

Emily Rodriguez

Emma Grace Holloway

Ethan Andrew Owens

Evan Calaway Rich

Evan Lee Owens

Ghazal Seyed-Karimi

Glenda Karina Vicente

Grace Ann Manley

Grace Elaine Gardner

Gracee Reese Nunley

Grady Sheahan Walker

Greyson William Weaver

Hadley Aliene Harper

Hailey Paige Emous

Halle Regan Hewitt

Hanna Diane Lewis

Harrison Brooks Crawford

Henley Elizabeth Green

Jacob William Hoogendyk IV

Jaime Ventura Garcia

Jakobe Lee Campbell

James Gray Jennings

Jaslyn Susanne Edwards

Jasmine Marie Brown

Jaspen Ainsley Arathoon

Jaden Cureton

Jeffrey Lane Doran

Jillian Diane Westemeier

JoeLissa Marie Ortiz

John Logan Pikur

John Anthony Sexton

Jordan Anne Arger

Jose Eduardo Orellana Argueta

Joshua Lane Holley

Joshua Stuart Riley

Josie Laura Rowe

Juan Vega Jr.

Julian Isaac Hernandez

Juliet Brianna Hernandez

Ka’Bria Chantel Foster

Kadi Elaine Adams

Kailey Brooke Williams

Kassie Anne Luttrell

Katelyn Grace Hopper

Katlyn Brooke Hovers

Kayleigh Jean Kelley

Kenadee Stout

Kennedy Faith Hughes

Kenneth J. King Jr.

Khloe Ann Craig

Kristen Madison Newton

Lauren Brooke Deen

Lily Adeline Glass

Lindsay Elizabeth Majerczak

Lindsay Renee Connell

Lisette Samantha Rodriguez

Livianna Rose D’Angelo

Logan Isiah Jones

Lukas Joseph Hillman

Luke Aaron Newton

Lynsey Allyson Carter

Macy Elena Parson

Macy Michele Vineyard

Makayla Jaynayda Shayland-Fields

Manuel Apodaca

Mariangel Valentina Martinez Herrera

Marlett Renee Reyes Serenil

Matthew Blake Giddens

Matthew Christopher Rex Campbell

Matthew Grant Warren Holder

Melissa Gomez

Melissa Vera

Mia Nicole Caheely

Milo Jay Parson

Miranda P. Mauldin

Najmir Claudy Bellegarde

NeShon M Scott

Nicholas Josiah Kennedy

Nico Ellis Gaines

Nicole Marie Dunn

Noah Christian Allen Campbell

Noah Jackson Upchurch

Nora Alma Miranda

Olivia Ann Morgan

Osvaldo Maldonado

Paola Aolani Robledo

Paris Alexandria Russell

Parker Hudson Emous

Payton Elizabeth Cox

Payton Makenzie Caylor

Raegan Lynn Pitts

Reina Gabriela Mendez Sandoval

Renata Dolores Alvarado

Rubén Tapia Páramo

Rubi Joseline Medina

Ryan Allen Maton

Ryan Davenport Carroll

Rylee Anne Fowler

Sara Ann Skillens

Sara Kathryn Farmer

Sizzeth Ramirez

Stephanie Andrade-Medina

Taylor Imani Williams

Thomas McLaughlin Dorsey

Thomas Shepherd Kurtz

Trey Lance Roberts

Trinity Neckia Avrilien

Tristen Danielle Escalante

Tyler A. Kowitzke

Tyler Jonathan Nau

Valeria Sarahi Ceballos

Viviana M. Medina Roman

Walker Andrew Reid

Whitney Anne Holt

William Coy Douglas

Yeyetzi Damaris Perez

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video