Tim Baucom has spent 30 years at Shaw Industries, the last two serving as the company’s CEO.
Baucom joined Shaw in 1992 after spending the first 11 years of his career with DuPont, where he held positions in engineering, manufacturing, planning, sales and marketing. After joining Shaw, Baucom led residential and commercial sales and marketing, as well as the company’s Spectra organization.
The Dalton Daily Citizen recently spoke with Baucom about the state of the floorcovering industry and what is ahead for Shaw Industries.
Dalton Daily Citizen: First off, tell us a little bit about yourself.
Baucom: I used to call Columbia, South Carolina, home. I went to high school and college there. We’ve lived in Dalton since 1989. I graduated from the University of South Carolina with a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering. I started with DuPont at a plant that made carpet fibers and other things in Wilmington, North Carolina. DuPont back in the day used to say it’s easier to teach business to a scientist than science to a business person. So, after working in manufacturing for a number of years, I went into a marketing and sales role.
I came here to call on Shaw and other companies and fell in love with the company and the culture and the community. I worked for DuPont for 11 years and moved about six or seven times. One of the reasons I came to Dalton was that I was getting an MBA from Emory University. I graduated with an MBA in 1991 and joined Shaw in 1992. I’ve been in Dalton since 1989 and with Shaw since 1992.
DDC: Could you describe how your transition has been to Shaw’s CEO since making the move in April 2021?
Baucom: It was a very orderly transition. I’m very appreciative of (former CEO) Vance Bell and other people who made it a very intentional process. Randy Merritt, who was a long-term mentor, was our president, and he decided he wanted to retire first. I became president when he left and was president for a couple of years. I knew Vance intended to retire, and when he did, I stepped into that role.
DDC: What have been the biggest challenges to the company since you became president and CEO? and what have been the greatest opportunities?
Baucom: Certainly, COVID-19, and the impact that had was a major challenge — how do you best respond to the needs of our people, our culture. I had to help guide the company through that, and I don’t know that anything prepares you for that. You’ve just got to have compassion.
I’ve always been passionate about our products and our people and our customers. I want our people to be lifelong learners. I want everyone at every level of this organization to keep growing and improving and learning.
DDC: How many employees does Shaw currently have? and what percentage are in the Dalton area?
Baucom: We have about 20,000 associates. To someone from the Piedmont of South Carolina, everything north of Atlanta and south of Chattanooga I call Dalton. About two-thirds of our people are in that Northwest Georgia area.
DDC: Shaw was a pioneer in carpet and still primarily identified with carpet, but the company has diversified over the years into other types of floorcovering. Why is that?
Baucom: It’s really about creating growth for our company and our people and our community. Soft floorcovering has matured. Carpet is still the core of our business. We’ve got to keep that core vital, but we’ve got to expand into adjacent products. Hard floorcovering is a very natural engine for that.
DDC: Many experts credit the fracking revolution with reviving not only the U.S. energy industry but the U.S. chemical industry as well because of the new abundance of petrochemicals, which are used in carpet manufacturing. What impact has it had on the floorcovering industry? What impact will limits on fracking have?
Baucom: We are certainly big users of virgin petrochemicals and recycled petrochemicals. We are begging for recycled bottles. We are one of the major players in that market. But I don’t think we think about fracking specifically. But petrochemicals are vital to our business, vital to our American way of life.
DDC: Are you concerned about a recession in the next 12 months and how it could further affect the housing market?
Baucom: Business cycles always go up and down. I started my career in the early 1980s, when inflation was a big issue. I’m probably more concerned about inflation than a recession. Getting a grip on inflation, so we can have stable pricing for housing. We are tied to housing. The economy is slowing. But I don’t see a crash or a recession.
We had some boom years during COVID. We are slowing from that. COVID was really good for housing renovation. People were in their homes more. They were using them in different ways. Our homes are foundational to our physical health, our emotional health and our financial health. Flooring is foundational to our homes, pun intended.
DDC: What percentage of your business is residential?
Baucom: We are about two-thirds residential and one-third other. In that other, we have commercial and things like sports fields. We are very big in sports fields.
DDC: What will be the largest challenges for the floorcovering industry and Shaw long-term?
Baucom: One thing COVID showed is that you have to be flexible. We really look out at the next three to five years. I feel extremely bullish over the next three to five years.
There are three things coming together. The first is millennials (people born between the mid-1980s and mid-1990s). They are hitting their prime homeowning years. That’s a big population, and they have delayed owning homes. But they are very active now. Second, I think people are more aware of how important housing is to the economy and to their personal financial situation. Third, we have underbuilt housing after the 2008 crash. America is short on housing. We’ve got to have housing.
There’s a lot of old housing out there that people are needing to be renovated. and our industry is about three-quarters renovation and one-quarter new construction, so that renovation is going to help us. People are locked into some low interest rates. I think you are going to see a lot of those people upfitting their homes instead of moving to new homes. Used to be people would move up by moving out, move to a bigger house. Now, I think they’ll be adding a room or renovating.
DDC: Is there anything about yourself or Shaw you wanted to say that I didn’t ask about?
Baucom: We really believe that a healthy community is vital to a healthy company (and vice versa). I’m proud of Dalton and proud of trying to make it a better community. I’ve lived here more than 30 years and hope it will be a lot more years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.