Shaw donates to Whitfield schools

Contributed photo

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Shaw Industries has provided disinfectant to Whitfield County Schools to sanitize their buses each day. "We're proud to partner with our community to help keep students safe," a Shaw official said. Pictured is Beau Martin, a Whitfield County Schools employee. "I wanted to reach out and thank Shaw for everything you have done for the students at our Whitfield County Schools to keep them safe this school year," said Rick Holsomback, director of transportation.