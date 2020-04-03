Phillip Dial, senior director of distribution for Shaw Industries, was working in his yard on March 28 when he received an email from Aaron John, a residential divisional vice president for the Mid-Atlantic region. “Any way we could do this?” John’s email read.
Perhaps it was the sweat in his eyes, but Dial didn’t see an issue. “There’s no reason why we can't get this order out by next Saturday,” he thought. But as he read the email again, it became clear that John meant this Saturday — as in, today!
And this was no ordinary order: 60,000 square feet of resilient sheet vinyl to be used in one of four temporary hospitals being constructed to serve the greater New York City metro area during the COVID-19 pandemic. This order was specifically for the Westchester County Center, a large convention center in White Plains, New York.
An internal team was quickly mobilized to get credit approved, the product priced and inventory released, all by Saturday afternoon. Product and adhesive were moved from Calhoun to Ringgold that evening. By Sunday morning, product had been transported from Plant LG in Adairsville to Plant 47 in Ringgold. The carrier arrived at Plant 47 to be loaded.
Both Plants LG and 47 are normally closed on Sunday; yet, 10 associates volunteered to come in and work to load the truck on their day off. By 10 a.m., the truck was on the road. On Monday, the truck was unloaded in White Plains and installation began.
In less than 48 hours from receiving that email, 60,000 square feet of flooring was installed. A building that usually houses basketball games, trade shows and special concerts, now has a floor to accommodate the sick and those in need as a result of COVID-19.
As of Tuesday, another order has been placed. More flooring is needed for tents being set up in adjacent parking lots.
“We may ask ourselves if flooring is truly ‘essential’ during these difficult times,” said Dean Orem, divisional vice president of global logistics. “This is a great example showing how we can and do make a difference. The whole team stepped up and executed in this time of need.”
In describing the details of this event, Dial can’t help but get emotional.
“Those 10 associates that came in to work on Sunday, they are the lifeblood of our company," he said. "For them to come in to help and serve, that tells volumes about our people. Our team definitely has a great sense of accomplishment from this.”
Shaw Industries employees who assisted in the project:
Sales
Aaron John
Pat Simmers
Customer Service
Michelle Massey
Beth Mize
Logistics
Kip Allen
Phillip Dial
Mandy Shropshire
Plant 47
Doug Bennett
James Brown
Robert Dehart
Jeffery Durham
Travis Eaker
Marian Edgeman
Mike Fritts
Stephen Gibbs
Richard Guinn
Chris Rozzelle
Plant LG
Jim Dougherty
Placido Sosa
Transportation
Greg Higdon
