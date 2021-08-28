The Family Support Council Board of Directors and staff express our heartfelt thanks to our Northwest Georgia community. As you know we were very excited at the prospect of honoring Mr. Bob Shaw, the 2021 “Toast of the Town” honoree, at the 31st annual dinner at The Farm this month.
Unfortunately, due to the spike in COVID-19 cases, the decision was made to cancel the in-person event. Instead, Shaw received his “Toast of the Town” award in a private ceremony that included 2019 honoree Bob Chandler and Family Support Council fundraising chair Karen Townsend.
"The Family Support Council deeply appreciates the very generous donations that have been made in Mr. Shaw’s honor to support our efforts to prevent child abuse and neglect," said Holly Rice, Family Support Council executive director. "This community is filled with incredibly benevolent people who have shown that even when they are personally disappointed, their focus is on the protection of children."
Robert Evans Shaw was born in Cartersville on Aug. 18, 1931, to Julius Clarence and Essie Evans Shaw. He and his family moved to Dalton where he attended Dalton High School and played varsity football and basketball. Healthy competition was always in his genetic makeup. After graduation he attended the University of the South in Sewanee, Tennessee. He began his career in the flooring industry as a teenager driving a truck for his father at Star Dye Co. In 1958, following his father’s death, he retooled the company into Star Finishing with his brother Bud.
Shaw was co-founder and chief executive officer of Shaw Industries Inc. for 48 years. Shaw retired from Shaw Industries, a Berkshire Hathaway company, on Sept. 1, 2006. A few years later Shaw established a new company, Engineered Floors LLC, and the first manufacturing plant began production in 2009. Today, Engineered Floors operates 10 facilities and employs 4,830 associates.
Shaw is not one to discuss his philanthropic endeavors other than to say “We are very interested in Northwest Georgia and all things that are worthwhile.” Throughout the years , Shaw has given graciously to local organizations and his commitment to excellence is seen throughout our community, but perhaps his most exceptional endeavor is the Anna Shaw Children’s Institute, which honors his late wife Anna Sue Shaw. Above all, his greatest legacy is his deep love and commitment to our community where we live, work, raise our families and enjoy life.
Shaw was married to the late Anna Sue for 57 years and they have four adult children, eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Shaw married Dottie Boring on Oct. 2, 2016, and they reside at The Farm, surrounded by their family. Mr. and Mrs. Shaw are active members of ChristChurch Presbyterian in Dalton.
"Many thanks to the people and companies who have demonstrated true public-spiritedness during these difficult times," Rice said.
