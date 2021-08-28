The Family Support Council Board of Directors and staff express our heartfelt thanks to our Northwest Georgia community. As you know we were very excited at the prospect of honoring Mr. Bob Shaw, the 2021 “Toast of the Town” honoree, at the 31st annual dinner at The Farm this month.

Unfortunately, due to the spike in COVID-19 cases, the decision was made to cancel the in-person event. Instead, Shaw received his “Toast of the Town” award in a private ceremony that included 2019 honoree Bob Chandler and Family Support Council fundraising chair Karen Townsend.

"The Family Support Council deeply appreciates the very generous donations that have been made in Mr. Shaw’s honor to support our efforts to prevent child abuse and neglect," said Holly Rice, Family Support Council executive director. "This community is filled with incredibly benevolent people who have shown that even when they are personally disappointed, their focus is on the protection of children."

Robert Evans Shaw was born in Cartersville on Aug. 18, 1931, to Julius Clarence and Essie Evans Shaw. He and his family moved to Dalton where he attended Dalton High School and played varsity football and basketball. Healthy competition was always in his genetic makeup. After graduation he attended the University of the South in Sewanee, Tennessee. He began his career in the flooring industry as a teenager driving a truck for his father at Star Dye Co. In 1958, following his father’s death, he retooled the company into Star Finishing with his brother Bud.

Shaw was co-founder and chief executive officer of Shaw Industries Inc. for 48 years. Shaw retired from Shaw Industries, a Berkshire Hathaway company, on Sept. 1, 2006. A few years later Shaw established a new company, Engineered Floors LLC, and the first manufacturing plant began production in 2009. Today, Engineered Floors operates 10 facilities and employs 4,830 associates.

Shaw is not one to discuss his philanthropic endeavors other than to say “We are very interested in Northwest Georgia and all things that are worthwhile.” Throughout the years , Shaw has given graciously to local organizations and his commitment to excellence is seen throughout our community, but perhaps his most exceptional endeavor is the Anna Shaw Children’s Institute, which honors his late wife Anna Sue Shaw. Above all, his greatest legacy is his deep love and commitment to our community where we live, work, raise our families and enjoy life.

Shaw was married to the late Anna Sue for 57 years and they have four adult children, eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Shaw married Dottie Boring on Oct. 2, 2016, and they reside at The Farm, surrounded by their family. Mr. and Mrs. Shaw are active members of ChristChurch Presbyterian in Dalton.

"Many thanks to the people and companies who have demonstrated true public-spiritedness during these difficult times," Rice said.

Special thanks to our corporate sponsors

• Wilmington Trust FSB 

• Corinthian Textile Solutions

• Engineered Floors

• Hamilton Health Care System

• Miller & Martin Law 

• BB&T now Truist

• Brown Foundation

• Kenneth E. Boring Charitable Foundation

• Bennie M. Laughter, LLC

• Material Handling, Inc.

• Shaw Industries Group, Inc.

• Textile Management Associates, Inc.

• Henderson, Hutcherson & McCullough PLLC

• John Kiker Company Inc.

• Laughter & Jones Financial Management LLC

• Myers Flooring Center

• Adcock Financial Group

• Advanced Insurance Strategies

• Bank OZK

• Box 1 Inc.

• Browne, Draper & Land Financial Concepts

• Coldwell Banker Kinard Realty

• Dalton Utilities/Optilink

• Dan Combs State Farm Insurance Agency

• Georgia Carpet Finishers

• Jolly Textiles — Dewey Reams

• Mayfield & Company CPA

• North Georgia Toyota

• Textile Rubber & Chemical Co.

• Norville Industries, Inc.

• Peds Care P.C.

• Belmont Chemical Co. Inc.

• Jarrett's Business Machines

• Professional Pharmacy

Special thanks to our "Friends":

Special Thanks To Our Friends

Dottie and Bob Shaw

Anna, Haddy and Zack Adamson

Alice Squillario

Joe and Will Young

Debra and Bryan Macon

Louise and Michael Foster

Susan and Bob Chandler

Dee Anne and The Honorable Robert Adams

Ann and John Bryant

Sabine and Piet Dossche

Billie and Norris Little

Anita and Julian Saul

Dr. Reginald Sherrill

Nancy and Ralph Boe

Octavio Perez

Diane & Don Adcock

Margaret Bandy

Judy Bird

Carrie and Joe Dobbs

Donna and Bryan Hair

Ann and Ace Hammack

Wendy and Peter Hanson

Dixie and Bob Kinard

Lou and Lowell Kirkman

Betty and Bill Wright

Nanette and Joe Yarbrough

Loretta and Ron Harris

Glenda and Brooks Rizer

Trisha and Jim Bethel

Bennieta and Bill Chappell

Charlotte and Peter Henry

Bett and Steve Laird

Barbara and Layfield Rous

Joan and Dale Bentley

Linda and Bill Blackman

Jody and Ken Jackson

Debby and Roger Peppers

Gayler and Ken Renz

Denise and Chip Sellers

Merilyn and Gary Wilson

Louise and Skip Ham

Rose and Eddie Brown

Judy and Bob Buchanan

Patricia and Stephen Kelehear

Ann and Bill Kuzniak

Arlene and Robert Varner

Amy and Chad Anderson

Patsy and Andy Bargeron

Cheryl and Tim Baucom

Susan and Jim Bisson

Ann and Bill Bowen

Kim and Eric Brown

Lee Ann and John Brown

Amelia and James Cleghorn

Allyson and James Coker

Debbie and Derek Davis

Drs. Jane and Wes Davis

Claudette and Dr. Conrad Easley

Ava and Gerald Embry

Stephen Farrow

Joan and Dan Frierson

Janine and Doug Garwood

Twilla and Rob Gouffon

Tatum and Clint Hackney

Sandra and David Jamison

Becky and Hilliard Jolly

Judy and Jim Jolly

Judy and Bucky McCamy

Ronnie McClurg

Camilla and Terry Moore

Sally and Dr. John Poehlman

Melva and Pete Purvis

Ginger and Mike Robinson

Karen and James Rogers

Peggy and Roger Rollins

Noel and The Honorable Coy Temples

Nancy and Jim Touhy

Brandy and Ben Tunnell

Lynnie Tunnell

Susan and Art Williams

Laura and Charles Allgood

Sheriff Scott Chitwood

Kim and Greg Epps

Sandee and Rick Hooper

Sara Houston

Renee and Bill Magee

Martha and Tom Minor

Rita Norville

Wendy and Julius Shaw

Betty Sponcler

Karen and Brad Townsend

Ann and Luis Viamonte

Catherine and Fred Avett

Ruth Lee Hair

Suzanne Harbin

Debra and Chuck Harris

Jamie Jones

Carol Lumpkin

Sarah and Charles Maret

Carole Rollins

Lester Strain

Betty (Mac) Thomas

Karen and Mike Babb

Sue and John Earl Boyd

Nancy Gregg

Patricia Quarles

Jim Shaheen

