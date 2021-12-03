Shaw honored for commitment to veterans

Contributed photo

Earlier this year, the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) honored Shaw Industries with the Extraordinary Employer Support Award. Ken Deupser and Stephen Morton of ShawVET -- the company's associate resource group (ARG) for military service members, veterans and their families and supporters --accepted the award recognizing Shaw for sustained employer support of National Guard and Reserve service. Shaw celebrated Veterans and Military Families Month throughout November and "credits this honor to the passion and dedication of its associates who support the ShawVET ARG and advocate for veterans, both within Shaw and in the community," according to the company.