Shaw honors retirees

Contributed photo

Each December, Shaw Industries welcomes retired associates back together to reconnect over a holiday meal. In lieu of this year's annual luncheon, the company prepared 1,200 gift baskets for its alumni associates, which were distributed last week at drive through events in Dalton, Calhoun and Cartersville. Pictured is Mindi Craig.

