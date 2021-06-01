Shaw Industries awards Associate Dependent Scholarships

Shaw Industries Group, a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., has announced the recipients of its 2021 Associate Dependent Scholarship. To support the company's commitment to creating a better future, Shaw introduced the Associate Dependent Scholarship Program in 2019, awarding $1,000 scholarships to deserving high school students of Shaw associates.
"We're so proud of the students selected to receive this very competitive scholarship," says Deanna Mathis, director of community outreach and corporate giving for Shaw. "Fostering educational opportunities for the next generation of leaders is a critical component of our vision to create a better future in the communities we serve. I'm excited to see these young leaders start to make a difference in their own communities, as they pursue the next steps in their academic careers."
Shaw extends its highest congratulations to the recipients of this year's $1,000 scholarship. Thank you to all the promising students of Shaw associates who submitted entries showcasing their academic and community outreach achievements.
Scholarships were granted on certain criteria, including a minimum 2.5 cumulative high school grade point average and a demonstrated passion for creating a better future. The 44 recipients of the 2021 Associate Dependent Scholarship are:
Andalusia, Alabama
Hannah Ellie Peevy
Trussville, Alabama
Kathryn Isabella Brown
Santa Fe Springs, California
Arnold Tritam Johnson
Nicole Liriano
Orlando, Florida
Brook Elizabeth Dorminey
Calhoun
Adan Escutia Cruz Jr.
Madalyn Maxine Byrnes
Cartersville
Chloe Carpenter
Jamison Daniel Lawrence
Kate Melissa Sandoval-Zavala
Thu Minh Truong
Chatsworth
Mario Stanley Alfaro
Dalton
Evan Robert Austin
Jackson Chase Barger
Abbie Elizabeth Burt
Tyler Scott Callahan
Jillian Marilyn Carroll
Haddie Chambless
Serena Denise Deupser
Amber Brooke Dubble
Audrey Grace C. Holder
Karen Jacobo
Connor Casey Johnson
Gabriel Joseph Kozelle
Josue Lopez
Riley Elizabeth McClure
Peyton James Quathamer
Logan Lee Ramey
Shelly Morgan Shavers
Jacob Lyons Sutton
Fernanda Vasquez
Ringgold
Brodie Cole Goforth
Townsend, Massachusetts
Christina Patricia Serene
Christopher P. Serene
Eagan, Minnesota
Maria Rose Burkstrand
New York, New York
Madison Brooke Gamberg
Portland, Oregon
Griffin McKnight
Decatur, Tennessee
Ashlyn Elizabeth Liner
North Augusta, South Carolina
Jude Callahan Walker
West Valley, Utah
Tori Kaye Whiteley
Roanoke, Virginia
Eden Elisabeth Albrecht
Seattle, Washington
Alexia Emma Fulkerson
Keegan Murray Parson
Muskego, Wisconsin
Alexander Michael Dunn
