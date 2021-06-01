Shaw Industries awards Associate Dependent Scholarships

Shaw Industries Group, a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., has announced the recipients of its 2021 Associate Dependent Scholarship. To support the company's commitment to creating a better future, Shaw introduced the Associate Dependent Scholarship Program in 2019, awarding $1,000 scholarships to deserving high school students of Shaw associates.

"We're so proud of the students selected to receive this very competitive scholarship," says Deanna Mathis, director of community outreach and corporate giving for Shaw. "Fostering educational opportunities for the next generation of leaders is a critical component of our vision to create a better future in the communities we serve. I'm excited to see these young leaders start to make a difference in their own communities, as they pursue the next steps in their academic careers."

Shaw extends its highest congratulations to the recipients of this year's $1,000 scholarship. Thank you to all the promising students of Shaw associates who submitted entries showcasing their academic and community outreach achievements.

Scholarships were granted on certain criteria, including a minimum 2.5 cumulative high school grade point average and a demonstrated passion for creating a better future. The 44 recipients of the 2021 Associate Dependent Scholarship are:

Andalusia, Alabama

Hannah Ellie Peevy

Trussville, Alabama

Kathryn Isabella Brown

Santa Fe Springs, California

Arnold Tritam Johnson

Nicole Liriano

Orlando, Florida

Brook Elizabeth Dorminey

Calhoun

Adan Escutia Cruz Jr.

Madalyn Maxine Byrnes

Cartersville

Chloe Carpenter

Jamison Daniel Lawrence

Kate Melissa Sandoval-Zavala

Thu Minh Truong

Chatsworth

Mario Stanley Alfaro

Dalton

Evan Robert Austin

Jackson Chase Barger

Abbie Elizabeth Burt

Tyler Scott Callahan

Jillian Marilyn Carroll

Haddie Chambless

Serena Denise Deupser

Amber Brooke Dubble

Audrey Grace C. Holder

Karen Jacobo

Connor Casey Johnson

Gabriel Joseph Kozelle

Josue Lopez

Riley Elizabeth McClure

Peyton James Quathamer

Logan Lee Ramey

Shelly Morgan Shavers

Jacob Lyons Sutton

Fernanda Vasquez

Ringgold

Brodie Cole Goforth

Townsend, Massachusetts

Christina Patricia Serene

Christopher P. Serene

Eagan, Minnesota

Maria Rose Burkstrand

New York, New York

Madison Brooke Gamberg

Portland, Oregon

Griffin McKnight

Decatur, Tennessee

Ashlyn Elizabeth Liner

North Augusta, South Carolina

Jude Callahan Walker

West Valley, Utah

Tori Kaye Whiteley

Roanoke, Virginia

Eden Elisabeth Albrecht

Seattle, Washington

Alexia Emma Fulkerson

Keegan Murray Parson

Muskego, Wisconsin

Alexander Michael Dunn

