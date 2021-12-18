Shaw Industries celebrates a record-breaking St. Jude Memphis Marathon weekend

Shaw Industries Group Inc. celebrated its eighth year running for a reason at the St. Jude Memphis Marathon weekend with its largest team ever of 129 Shaw associates, customers, suppliers and partners. The team was crowned the top corporate fundraiser for the third year in a row, bringing in over $318,000 in donations to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
“I am so proud of our Shaw team for its commitment to the courageous children at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital,” said Curtis Callaway, multimedia and virtual engagement leader at Shaw Industries and Shaw’s St. Jude Marathon team captain. “Seeing the impact that the hospital has on these children and their families inspires us all to keep fundraising and running for this great cause that has grown so close to our hearts.”
This was the first year of the St. Jude Quarter Million Dollar Club challenge and Shaw’s team was one of nine national running teams invited to participate. Since Shaw first began running with the St. Jude Hero program, the team has raised over $1.1 million, while Shaw Floors’ other initiatives — including the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, St. Jude Cushion Program and St. Jude Cleaner Program — have garnered more than $17 million in funds for the research hospital’s life-saving efforts since the partnership was formed in 2012. St. Jude Heroes are part of a global community who fundraise while training, with one common goal: to use their race to further lifesaving research and treatment for St. Jude kids.
For more information about the company’s partnership with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, visit ShawFloors.com/StJude.
