Shaw Industries' Mathis named to Georgia Trend's '40 Under 40 List'

Deanna Mathis, Shaw Industries Group’s director of community outreach and corporate giving, has been recognized as a leader in Georgia, being named to Georgia Trend magazine’s "40 Under 40" list for 2020.
Each year Georgia Trend honors 40 of the state’s best and brightest under the age of 40. The ideal candidate is someone who is successful in his or her profession and is passionate about community service. This is the 24th year that the publication has showcased young achievers in business, government, politics, education and nonprofits.
“I am deeply honored to be counted among Georgia Trend magazine’s '40 under 40' this year,” Mathis said. “I have had the privilege to meet and interact with other strong and passionate community leaders from across our great state, and credit Shaw with opening the door to many of those opportunities. It feels good to work for a company that supports my passion for giving back to the community.”
Mathis is a Dalton native known as a “passionate ambassador” for the power of community, particularly the city of Dalton. After graduating from Georgia Tech, she chose to return home to play a role in revitalizing the city. In addition to leading Shaw’s community outreach and corporate giving efforts, she and some other like-minded people followed their entrepreneurial passion and established Dalton Brewing Co. The small business has played a key role in helping to breathe new life into the downtown Dalton community, leading to more people spending their time and dollars downtown.
"We couldn't be more proud for Deanna Mathis to receive this honor," said Susan Farris, vice president of communications and sustainability for Shaw Industries. "Georgia Trend naming her to their '40 under 40' confirms what we already know of her passion and commitment to create a better future for our company and for the Dalton community at large."
For more information, visit georgiatrend.com.
