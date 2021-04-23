Shaw Industries supports Nature Conservancy's goal to plant a billion trees

Shaw Industries Group, a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, has announced its support of The Nature Conservancy's Plant a Billion Trees campaign. The campaign, which is being supported by multiple members of the Berkshire Hathaway Sustainability Leadership Council, is a major forest restoration effort with an end goal of planting a billion trees. Shaw's donation represents the company's commitment to supporting organizations that are making bold efforts to increase the health and well-being of the planet.
"Trees contribute so many benefits to both people and nature, like providing clean air to breathe and helping regulate the earth's climate," explains The Nature Conservancy. "Shaw is one of several Berkshire Hathaway Sustainability Leadership Council members that is supporting nature this Earth Day, with a total impact of 15,000 trees planted."
For its part, Shaw has pledged a donation that will result in 1,250 trees being planted all around the world, including the United States, Mexico, China and Columbia. Shaw is providing an easy way for others to help make an even bigger impact, including an associate awareness campaign and opportunities for Shaw to match associate donations. Shaw welcomes its customers and other partners to help support people and the planet through their own donations to the campaign. Donations start at $10, which will plant five trees and provide numerous benefits to people and the planet. For more information on The Nature Conservancy's ongoing Plant a Billion Trees campaign and how you can support it, visit www.nature.org/en-us/get-involved/how-to-help/plant-a-billion.
"The Nature Conservancy's Plant a Billion Trees campaign aligns with our sustain[HUMAN]ability philosophy and understanding of the systemic connections between people and the planet," said Kellie Ballew, Shaw's vice president of global sustainability. "We're proud to support the campaign as part of our mission to create a better future, both in our communities and across the globe."
