Shaw Industries temporarily closes 5 plants in Bartow County, 1 in S.C.

Dalton-based Shaw Industries has temporarily closed five manufacturing plants in Bartow County and one manufacturing plant in Aiken, South Carolina, "out of an abundance of caution" due to concerns about the new coronavirus (COVID-19), a company official said.
Four employees working in the Bartow County plants have tested positive for COVID-19, said Mike Fromm, Shaw's chief human resources officer.
Bartow County has the sixth-most COVID-19 cases in the state. Of the 2,001 confirmed cases as of noon Friday, 98 are in Bartow County, according to the state Department of Public Health. Fulton County has the most confirmed cases with 307. Whitfield County has six; Murray County has none. Statewide, 64 deaths have been linked to COVID-19.
"Our associates’ health and well-being are our top priorities as we continually and carefully evaluate the operation of each of our facilities," Fromm said.
The company expects to reopen the five Bartow County plants — 12, 13, 15, T1 and 94 — early next week and the South Carolina plant on April 6, Fromm said.
"While the plants are closed, they will undergo thorough third-party cleaning according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and OSHA guidelines to supplement the enhanced, extensive cleaning processes that occur at all Shaw facilities," Fromm said. "We will also review our protocols and processes in preparation for operations to resume and make adjustments as necessary based upon that review. Our aim is to help control the spread of the virus and keep our associates and their families safe and financially stable."
Earlier this week, Engineered Floors said three employees tested positive for or had been diagnosed with COVID-19. These employees worked at Engineered Floors' SAM carpet manufacturing plant at 3829 S. Dug Gap Road in Dalton (one employee) and at its Calhoun facility (two employees).
Mill workers' safety has come to the forefront after Dalton City Council member Tyree Goodlett questioned their safety during a City Council meeting on Wednesday. Goodlett, who works for a carpet company, said friends and relatives told him social distancing isn't being observed at some floorcovering plants and he has seen photos of employees in crowded break rooms. CDC and state guidelines recommend people stay six feet apart.
Joe Yarbrough, president of the Dalton-based Carpet and Rug Institute, said he believes local floorcovering facilties are trying to follow the COVID-19 guidelines. He added that “each individual employee” must be responsible for following those guidelines.
On Thursday, Dalton City Administrator Jason Parker said the police department has “followed up with our local manufacturing firms' safety managers.”
Editor's note: In an effort to keep the community updated on news about the new coronavirus (COVID-19), articles posted to our website under "Breaking News" are available to everyone for free, whether or not you're a subscriber. We encourage you to support us by subscribing to the Daily Citizen-News or by buying a copy of the newspaper at a local store or newspaper box.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.