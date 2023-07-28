Shaw Industries Group Inc. has been named to the list of Best Employers for Women 2023 by Forbes.
Just 400 companies made the cut based on factors including pay equity, parental leave policies, gender diversity, flexibility, leadership development, advancement opportunities and representation of women in upper management.
Shaw’s commitment to all associates is evidenced and strengthened by its support of Associate Resource Groups (ARGs), a collection of associate-led diversity and inclusion groups. The Women’s Innovation Network (WiN) is a Shaw ARG created to prepare and empower generations of women for successful and impactful careers that catalyze innovation and growth for Shaw and its customers.
“As a working mother in manufacturing for more than 20 years, I know how challenging it can be to manage it all, but Shaw has intentionally fostered an environment that is empowering and supportive at every level of the organization,” said Amanda Edwards, Shaw’s vice president of enterprise excellence and executive sponsor of WiN. “Shaw and WiN are actively engaged in the preparation and empowerment of women to grow their own careers, impact the enterprise and better serve our customers. This award reflects the progress we have made to engage, retain, develop and promote talented women to drive competitive advantage for Shaw.”
Companies recognized by Forbes were identified by market research firm Statista through employee surveys with more than 60,000 participants. Responses focused on general workplace recommendations, topics relevant to women and input regarding industry-peer employers. Additional research gauged diversity among top company executives and board members.
Shaw remains committed to creating an environment where all associates feel respected, valued and engaged.
