Shaw Industries Group, a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., held a ribbon cutting ceremony earlier this month for its Living Lab concept space at the newly-created M&M Building Apartments, an innovative housing solution converting a former office building near downtown Dalton into nine fully-furnished apartments.
In partnership with local developers Steve and Tammy Herndon of Herndon Properties, Shaw saw a unique opportunity to contribute to the vibrancy of the Dalton community and attract young talent, delivering an experience on par with what young professionals and prospective associates would expect in larger markets.
"It's been exciting to watch all the new businesses that have come to Dalton in the past year and the energy created by them," Steve Herndon said. "This property provided a great location within walking distance of so many great restaurants and shopping experiences, and we saw the opportunity to create a distinctive property that would appeal to the young professional segment of the market in particular."
Featuring the latest products from Shaw's portfolio of residential brands, Shaw's Living Lab will also serve as a space to test its residential products in real-life environments, including performance attributes such as cleanability, sound/noise levels and the design's overall impacts on mood and well-being.
"Our partnership with the Herndons illustrates Shaw's mission to be a global employer of choice, while simultaneously creating a better future within our local communities," said Lamar Starks, sales training manager for Shaw's residential division. "It's been a pleasure to work with Steve and Tammy to unveil Shaw's Living Lab, and I can't wait to see the space in action and what it brings to the Dalton community."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.