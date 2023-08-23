Shaw Industries Group Inc. has once again been named a Best-In-State Employer by Forbes. Making the list for the fifth year in a row, Shaw was named among the top 10 employers in the state of Georgia and ranked No. 1 in the Engineering/Manufacturing category.
Shaw has been included in America’s Best-In-State Employers list every year since the honor’s inception. This year marks the company’s best showing to date, affirming a commitment to excellence and creating a safe and healthy work environment where associates feel empowered and respected.
“The success of our people and our business are fundamentally connected,” said Mike Fromm, Shaw’s chief human resources officer. “That’s why we are so invested in creating an environment where our associates can thrive and do their best work for our customers and Shaw. We enable the highest levels of performance by aligning associate skills and interests with the long-term needs of the organization.”
The Forbes Best-In-State Employers 2023 list was created in partnership with Statista, a leader in market research, compiling more than two million employer recommendations. The independent survey included companies with more than 500 employees, rating employers on factors such as working conditions, diversity, pay and potential for growth.
To learn more about Shaw’s commitment to associates, visit https://careers.shawinc.com/us/en/life-at-shaw.
