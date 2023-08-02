Shaw Industries Group Inc.’s Susan Farris, executive vice president of enterprise experiences, has been inducted into the Women in Manufacturing (WiM) Hall of Fame.
Each of the leaders recognized by WiM have exhibited a commitment to growing the voice of women and creating pathways for them to succeed in the manufacturing industry. Farris and the other honorees will be recognized at an Induction Ceremony and Gala on Sept. 26 at the Women in Manufacturing Summit in San Diego, California.
The WiM Hall of Fame honors women who have made outstanding contributions throughout their careers in manufacturing. Since the WiM Hall of Fame’s debut in 2020, only 47 leaders have been recognized by the Women in Manufacturing Association, a more than 14,000-member-strong organization dedicated to supporting, promoting and inspiring women who have chosen a career in manufacturing.
“Throughout her career, Susan has been a catalyst for progress and has championed diversity and inclusion at every level of leadership, an impact that can be felt at the core of Shaw’s culture,” said Tim Baucom, Shaw’s president and CEO. “Susan helped craft Shaw’s vision of creating a better future for our people, customers and communities, and she lived it by paving the way for generations of leaders to flourish in their careers. I am thrilled to see her recognized among some of the most impressive trailblazers in manufacturing and am honored to work alongside her.”
Farris has been a dynamic and fierce leader at Shaw for more than 30 years. She has held leadership roles in supply chain, retail operations, marketing, communications, philanthropy, sustainability, innovation and customer experience.
In 2015, Farris co-founded Shaw’s first associate resource group, the Women’s Innovation Network, which prepares and empowers women for successful and impactful careers that foster innovation and growth for the company. Additionally, Farris served on the Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce Executive Board, the Conference Board Communications and Marketing Center Advisory Board and is currently a member of the United Way Women’s Leadership Council.
