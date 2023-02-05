Shaw Industries Group Inc. won a coveted Bronze Human Capital Management Excellence Award for Foundations, its onboarding program for new associates.
The Brandon Hall Group, an independent human capital management research and analyst firm, judged and determined award winners. Entries were evaluated by a panel of independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives, based upon these criteria: fit the need, design of the program, functionality, innovation and overall measurable benefits.
“Prior to launching Foundations in 2019, our talent management team researched, strategized and designed the program to be a comprehensive, informative and exceptional experience for our new associates,” said Nikki Rosser, talent enablement consultant and former onboarding manager. “Since then, Foundations has introduced thousands of new associates to Shaw and in doing so, ensured that they have the foundation to build a rewarding career with the company. This was an incredible team effort, and I am proud to see it get the recognition it deserves.”
Award winners were honored at Brandon Hall Group’s HCM Excellence Conference Jan. 31-Feb. 2 at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Florida. Shaw’s Rosser, Vitatherese LoFria and Maribel Ornelas accepted the award at the conference on Shaw’s behalf.
“Foundations serves as our associates’ first introduction to Shaw’s mission, vision and values,” said LoFria, onboarding manager for Shaw. “The program empowers and equips our people with the knowledge needed to succeed in their new job with Shaw and create a better future for our customers and communities. We continue to invest and expand this program because we know it is essential for our associates’ and Shaw’s success. We’re honored to be recognized on the national stage for this outstanding learning and development tool.”
The company reports that Foundations offers new associates a heightened onboarding experience in many ways, including:
• Introducing them to Shaw’s people, culture and vision.
• Equipping them with the necessary tools, knowledge and resources to help them excel in their careers.
• Aligning them with Shaw’s business strategy and customer-centric values.
Those interested in experiencing this world-class program can visit shawinc.jobs to find career opportunities with Shaw.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.