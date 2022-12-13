Shaw Industries Group Inc. reports its St. Jude Memphis Marathon Team has raised more than $467,000 and counting to support the lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The team’s extraordinary efforts broke the previous record of $328,904 set by Shaw in 2021 for the most money raised by a single team during race weekend.
This year, 181 Shaw associates, customers, vendors and family members joined the Shaw running team, and each individually fundraised to help the team hit its most ambitious goal to date. All their efforts will support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and its work to fight against childhood cancer.
“In just nine years, Shaw’s team has grown exponentially and broken fundraising records, all in support of the courageous children and families at St. Jude,” said Curtis Callaway, Shaw’s St. Jude Marathon team captain. “I am so proud and grateful for our team and our countless supporters who helped us exceed our goal and make a difference for a cause that has grown so close to our hearts.”
Shaw’s partnership with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital began a decade ago with the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway Program. Since then, Shaw has been the sole flooring provider in more than 400 Dream Homes. Shaw also supports the hospital through its St. Jude Cushion Program and St. Jude Cleaner Program. With the backing of its customers, vendors and more, Shaw has provided more than $18.5 million in support for the fight against childhood cancer.
To learn more about Shaw’s partnership with St. Jude, visit shawfloors.com/stjude.
