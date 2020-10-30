Students in Dalton Middle School's physical science classes kicked off a new unit on Tuesday with experiments on the school's football field led by guest experts from Shaw Industries.
The next unit for eighth-grade physical science students concerns force, mass, inertia, gravity, magnetism and other topics and Jeremy Dutton, who works in Shaw’s research and development department as technical manager for turf innovation, was joined by Cab Bramlett, senior project manager for the turf division, to demonstrate steps the company uses to test everything from the force of impact when a head hits the ground to the torque generated when an athlete makes a cut on the playing field.
"We wanted (students) to see how a local industry and community partner uses what we're studying now in class for real-life jobs," said teacher Stephannie Bramlett. Students are constantly asking "how we'll use this later in life and how it's applicable: these are jobs right on our doorstep."
When Bramlett began discussing concepts from her classes with her husband, Cab, at home, he helped her "brainstorm" labs related to those ideas, because "we use these every day to determine safety" of fields, he said. Students "need to pay attention," because it impacts them.
Tuesday's workshop "gave you more understanding of how it all works, and you can experience it every day," said Kameron Staton, one of Stephannie Bramlett's students and a football player. "It was cool to get more understanding of how gravity and force work."
"I knew a lot of what they were saying, but they went into more depth," he added. For example, "even how the grass is slanted can change the impact" on an object.
Dutton explained how Isaac Newton's laws of motion are crucial to the work he and others do on a daily basis.
Under the first law, an object remains at rest or continues to move at a constant velocity unless acted upon by an outside force, while — according to the second law — the vector sum of forces on an object equals mass multiplied by acceleration, Dutton said. The third law notes that "for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction."
It's pivotal not to confuse weight and mass, he said. The latter is "how much stuff is there," while the former "is the weight of gravity on that stuff."
And there are several types of forces, from applied force, such as pushing, pulling or throwing an object, to friction, which includes both static and sliding, to air resistance, he said.
"Air resistance is hard to measure because so many variables need to be accounted for."
He demonstrated a triaxial accelerometer, which simulates a head hitting the ground and is used to test that impact in various spots on different surfaces. Another mechanism measures torque, to reduce the risk of injuries as athletes make quick movements on fields.
"Fields are tested with (equipment like this) every NFL Sunday to make sure the inherent risk of injury is minimized," he said. If the results exceed accepted industry standards, "it's not safe to play."
Dutton also gave students a tip regarding their own experiments.
"The more data you have, the more accurate your results," he said. "We might measure a field in 20 different spots."
Tuesday's sessions were "an awesome opportunity to use concepts we're learning and apply them to (sports), something a lot of (our students) participate in," Stephannie Bramlett said. "We're so thankful we're able to do this during (the new coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic) and be outside."
Shaw's "bosses were all for it, (as) they want to keep kids engaged (so) they learn this is actually used in the real world," her husband said. "We're happy to share our time and show them some cool stuff."
