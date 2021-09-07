Shaw sponsors 2021 Bright Spark Virtual Invention Challenge

Shaw Industries Group Inc., a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., has partnered with Bridge Innovate, the Industrial Designers Society of America (IDSA) and the Design Foundation for the 2021 Bright Spark Virtual Invention Challenge.
The challenge encourages students to explore and concept "The Future of Home" by posing the question “How might we enable the homes of the future to be smarter and more sustainable to meet the ever-changing needs of families?” Working individually or on a team, students are tasked to identify a real-world need and design a solution, complete with a 90-second pitch video of their invention submitted online and voted on by the public.
“After the success of last year’s Invention Challenge, we are thrilled to partner with Bridge Innovate, IDSA and the Design Foundation on this year’s bold, new challenge,” said Jay Henry, director of innovation for Shaw. “Shaw utilizes principles of design thinking to develop smarter, better products and services that are customer-centric and plan for the future needs of people and the planet. And, since these students are the future, we thought it would be fun to ask them to imagine how they think homes will actively support the ways we all live, entertain, learn and thrive in the next five years.”
This free, virtual learning challenge is open to students in grades 4-12 (or equivalent) around the world. Registration must be completed online by Sept. 24 and video submissions are due in late October. Winners will be announced in November.
To learn more and get your student(s) or local school(s) involved, visit bridgeinnovate.com/invention-challenge.
About Bridge Innovate
Bright Spark is an experiential adventure, powered by Bridge Innovate, designed to ignite and build creative confidence for students and educators based on the premise that design thinking is fundamental to creating human-centered change. Fueled by inspiration and relentless in creating bold solutions to complex challenges, designers play a vital role in enriching life’s journey. Learn more about Bright Spark programs and explore Bridge Innovate online resources at bridgeinnovate.com/brightspark.
