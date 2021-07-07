Shaw to be honored as Toast of the Town

The Family Support Council, a proud United Way community partner, is very grateful for the support the community provided when COVID-19 restrictions impacted its ability to fundraise in a public way.
We are so pleased to announce that we will be returning to our annual Toast of the Town event. This year marks the 31st year that the Family Support Council celebrates an outstanding community member at the annual Toast of the Town. Each year, the agency honors a servant-leader who impacts our community in positive ways.
The Family Support Council is overwhelmed with excitement and gratitude to recognize this businessman and champion for Northwest Georgia, Bob Shaw. The dinner to honor Shaw is Thursday, Aug. 26, at The Farm. Proceeds will go toward eradicating the tragic consequences of child abuse and neglect in Northwest Georgia.
Robert Evans Shaw was born in Cartersville, Georgia, on Aug. 18, 1931, to Julius Clarence and Essie Evans Shaw. He and his family moved to Dalton where he attended Dalton High School and played varsity football and basketball. Healthy competition was always in his genetic makeup. After graduation he attended the University of the South in Sewanee, Tennessee. He began his career in the flooring industry as a teenager driving a truck for his father at Star Dye Co. In 1958, following his father’s death, he retooled the company into Star Finishing with his brother Bud.
Shaw was co-founder and chief executive officer of Shaw Industries Inc. for 48 years. Shaw retired from Shaw Industries, a Berkshire Hathaway company, on Sept. 1, 2006. A few years later Shaw established a new company, Engineered Floors LLC, and the first manufacturing plant began production in 2009. Today, Engineered Floors operates 10 facilities and employs 4,830 associates. Shaw turns 90 in August and is still going stronger than ever!
Shaw is not one to discuss his philanthropic endeavors other than to say “We are very interested in Northwest Georgia and all things that are worthwhile.” Throughout the years , Shaw has given graciously to local organizations and his commitment to excellence is seen throughout our community, but perhaps his most exceptional endeavor is the Anna Shaw Children’s Institute, which honors his late wife Anna Sue Shaw. Above all, his greatest legacy is his deep love and commitment to our community where we live, work, raise our families and enjoy life.
Shaw was married to the late Anna Sue for 57 years and they have four adult children, eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Shaw married Dottie Boring on Oct. 2, 2016, and they reside at The Farm, surrounded by their family. Mr. and Mrs. Shaw are active members of ChristChurch Presbyterian in Dalton.
Due to safety protocols, Toast of the Town will look a little bit different than in previous years. Thank you for your support and understanding in advance. Please contact the Family Support Council at (706) 272-7919 for more information.
