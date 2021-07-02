Shaw truck driver inducted into Driver Hall of Fame

Shaw Industries Group Inc. is proud to announce the induction of Agustin “Augie” Tamayo, a veteran truck driver for the company, into the National Private Truck Council (NPTC)/Omnitracs Driver Hall of Fame in June. Shaw will hold a private award ceremony for Tamayo in the coming weeks to celebrate this milestone.
"It is an honor to receive this award," Tamayo said. "I am humbled and grateful all at the same time."
The NPTC is the national trade association dedicated exclusively to representing private motor carrier fleets. In order for a driver to qualify for the NPTC/Omnitracs Driver Hall of Fame, he or she must have a minimum of 20 years, 3 million miles or 50,000 hours of consecutive driving without a preventable accident. Since the NPTC/Omnitracs Driver Hall of Fame’s inception in 1987, only 136 drivers have been inducted into this distinguished group.
“Our people are, without question, our greatest asset,” said Tim Baucom, president and CEO of Shaw Industries. “Our Shaw truck drivers are often the face of our company to our customers, and we couldn’t be the service leader we are today without drivers like Augie.”
Tamayo has driven over 5.3 million miles in his career, with 4.3 million of those miles achieved during his career at Shaw Industries. Throughout Tamayo’s 36-year career with the company, he has never had a chargeable accident or moving violation.
“Augie’s professionalism and commitment to safety is unmatched,” said Kevin O’Meara, Shaw Industries vice president of integrated supply chain. “We’re honored he’s chosen to build his impressive career with Shaw and congratulate him on this monumental achievement.”
Tamayo’s recognition and induction into the NPTC/Omnitracs Driver Hall of Fame is a testament to Shaw and its associates’ continued commitment to workplace safety, according to company officials. For more information on Tamayo’s career and this year’s inductees, visit nptc.org.
