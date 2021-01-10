Shaws present special gifts to Anna Shaw Children's Institute patient

Contributed photo

Bob Shaw of Engineered Floors and his wife, Dottie, recently presented Rosalee Truelove, an Anna Shaw Children's Institute patient, with a pencil drawing of Bob Shaw and Rosalee from the institute's groundbreaking ceremony. The Shaws also brought Rosalee a gift of a pink dress (her favorite color). Rosalee and Bob Shaw are pictured.

