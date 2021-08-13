Shaw's Sprinkle receives Campus Recruiting Choice Award

RippleMatch, a modern early careers recruitment company, named Tatum Sprinkle, early careers program manager at Shaw, a Talent Innovator and winner of its 2021 Campus Recruiting Choice Award.
The company highlighted rising stars, innovators and exceptional leaders across 15 categories and welcomed the public to vote on the winners in each category.
With more than 15,000 votes cast by the public, Sprinkle was honored with the Talent Innovator Award in the engineering, logistics, hardware and construction category. The Talent Innovator Award recognizes the professionals reshaping campus recruitment and challenging the status quo.
“I’m honored to be recognized for this award and grateful to be a part of Shaw’s talent acquisition team,” shared Sprinkle. “It’s so rewarding to be able to help guide others down a path to discovering their own success, which includes a better future for themselves and their families.”
In her role as an early careers program manager at Shaw, Sprinkle is responsible for leading a team that manages the recruitment efforts needed to build and maintain a healthy, entry-level talent pipeline for the enterprise. She was instrumental in establishing Shaw's Supply Chain Development Program, an innovative program that attracts and develops top talent for the company's Integrated Supply Chain organization.
This program offers mentoring opportunities and four six-month rotations for prospective candidates. Since its inception, the program has been successful in streamlining and improving Shaw’s talent pipeline, thanks to Sprinkle’s leadership and collaboration across the organization.
“As we grew our Supply Chain Development Program, Tatum was integral in creating the program and then recruiting top talent to join our team,” said Kevin O’Meara, vice president of integrated supply chain for Shaw. “Having leaders like Tatum, who are committed to recruiting the most promising supply chain talent for Shaw, helps solidify our leadership in the industry to continue delivering a world-class customer experience.”
To learn more about Sprinkle and see the full list of 2021 Campus Recruiting Choice Award winners, visit https://resources.ripplematch.com/tatum-sprinkle-2021-crca-winner.
