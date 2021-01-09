Shaw's Virgo honored by International Well Building Institute for leadership

Troy Virgo, director of sustainability at Shaw Industries, has been selected by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) to receive a 2020 IWBI community award recognizing outstanding members of the WELL accredited professional and WELL faculty community.
"Virgo joins a group of honorees from around the globe who are leading the charge to revolutionize the way we think about our buildings, communities and organizations, and the impact they have on our health and quality of life," according to the organization.
Virgo has been a member of IWBI's Materials Concept Advisory team since 2018, a group created to explore, better understand and, ultimately, more accurately quantify the impact of materials in the built environment.
"At IWBI, our movement is powered by those who are committed to better design, better policies and better spaces for people," said IWBI president and CEO Rachel Hodgdon. "Through continuous advocacy, engagement and initiative, these award recipients have played an influential role in the progress we make each day."
Over the years, WELL faculty and WELL accredited professionals have worked hand in hand with companies and clients who have chosen to adopt IWBI's WELL Building Standard or WELL Health-Safety Rating programs, now spanning over 1.5 billion square feet across 65 countries. The 2020 award winners "have played an instrumental role in WELL's progress through impactful engagement, feedback and support," according to the organization.
"WELL has brought tremendous attention to the impact buildings and spaces have on people," said Virgo. "I'm inspired by IWBI's efforts, and honored to be recognized by an organization that shares Shaw's vision to put people at the heart of sustainability -- what we call sustain(HUMAN)ability."
