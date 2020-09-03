'She works from her heart': Keith named Paraprofessional of the Year for Whitfield County Schools in her first year in the role

Charity Keith hopes others "see the hope and love of Jesus Christ in me, (because) I carry that with me wherever I go. I love people, and my heart is to help and serve in whatever way I can."
Keith was honored for her service as a paraprofessional at Varnell Elementary when she was named Whitfield County Schools' Paraprofessional of the Year during the Whitfield Education Foundation's annual Employee Celebration at Southeast Whitfield High School recently. She was in her first year as a paraprofessional during the 2019-20 school year after having previously taught high school.
Keith "radiates compassion, and she sees situations from all perspectives, (which allows her) to relate well to all individuals," Varnell Elementary Principal Lisa Jones said. "She works from her heart, which is what makes her so extraordinary."
"I was not expecting this, because there are so many other deserving people, but I'm honored and humbled," Keith said. "I work at an amazing school, with amazing people, and an amazing leader" in Jones, and "we make a great team."
Keith "loves people — children and adults — and she inspires, encourages and supports people on a daily basis," Jones said. "Academic, physical and emotional needs, she's always there for them, with a smile."
Keith was a classroom teacher and then worked in the nonprofit world before staying at home to raise her son, she said. As he aged into school, "I'm getting back into it."
Though she taught high school, she's realized through her paraprofessional work with first-graders that "my heart is with the littles," she said. "The kids are just so sweet."
She particularly enjoys guided reading and small-group reading where she helps children develop their literacy skills, she said. She also thrives in one-on-one and small-group interventions, where she can ''help bridge those small gaps in their reading and math (abilities)."
"Our schools could not function without our paraprofessionals," said Karey Williams, assistant superintendent for teaching and learning. "Each of you (those honored as Paraprofessional of the Year from each school) has been determined to be the best (paraprofessional) in your building."
As someone who taught in Whitfield County Schools for three decades and whose children attended schools in the Whitfield County Schools system, Smitty Barnett knows well "how important paraprofessionals are," said the executive director of the Whitfield Education Foundation. "We appreciate your commitment to Whitfield County Schools and to the growth of our children."
"Not everyone can be a paraprofessional, and we don't take you for granted," Barnett said. Paraprofessionals provide "something our kids need to grow every day."
And in these "uncertain times," with the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic forcing administrators, teachers and paraprofessionals to rethink so many elements of education, "I know it'll be OK" in Whitfield County Schools, he added. "I know you will figure out the best ways to serve our children."
Other Paraprofessionals of the Year honored by the Whitfield Education Foundation
• Caroline Anthony, Valley Point Middle School
• Adam Bagley, Southeast Whitfield High School
• Laura Bagley, Eastbrook Middle School
• Kristen Bowen, New Hope Middle School
• Tamara Chastain, Doug Gap Elementary
• Jennifer Cline, Beaverdale Elementary
• Angel Dingus, Antioch Elementary
• Colleen Elliot, Dawnville Elementary
• Tino Hernandez, Northwest Whitfield High School
• Jamie Hixon, Pleasant Grove Elementary
• Janice Houston, New Hope Elementary
• Heather Jones, Valley Point Elementary
• Sonya Kilgore, North Whitfield Middle School
• Reina Lopez, Eastside Elementary
• Brooklyn Massengill, Phoenix High School
• Mara Ramirez, Northwest Georgia College & Career Academy
• Megan Robinson, Cedar Ridge Elementary
• Myra Sheram, Westside Middle School
• Shannon Stanley, Crossroads Academy
• Sandy Stroud, Tunnel Hill Elementary
• Andrea Taylor, Coahulla Creek High School
• Margaret Threadgill, Westside Elementary
• Kristen Tinney, Cohutta Elementary
